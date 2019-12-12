Democrats describe President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine as a “crime in progress” and a smoking gun that is “already reloaded.”

In fact, Democrats say, the need to remove Trump from office is so urgent precisely because he's certain to continue threatening the integrity of the 2020 election and stonewalling Congress' ability to prevent it.

Yet Democrats are only just beginning to confront the paradox that their imminent impeachment vote creates: What happens when a remorseless president commits the same behavior that got him impeached in the first place — only this time after the House has already deployed the most potent weapon in its arsenal?