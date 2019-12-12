Democrats describe President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine as a “crime in progress” and a smoking gun that is “already reloaded.”
In fact, Democrats say, the need to remove Trump from office is so urgent precisely because he's certain to continue threatening the integrity of the 2020 election and stonewalling Congress' ability to prevent it.
Yet Democrats are only just beginning to confront the paradox that their imminent impeachment vote creates: What happens when a remorseless president commits the same behavior that got him impeached in the first place — only this time after the House has already deployed the most potent weapon in its arsenal?

The trouble is that if he gets acquitted he’ll take it as permission to do more crimes, and had he never been impeached he would have taken it as permission to do more crimes.

The U.S. and China have reached agreement on a tentative trade deal, which President Trump is expected to formally approve this afternoon, according to several people familiar with the administration’s internal deliberations.
“The deal is essentially done. The mechanics of how you execute it and how you get it signed still have to be worked out,” said one of the people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

We’ve heard this before, only to learn later that in fact there is no deal. But even if it’s true, the devil is in the details, no matter how much of a huge victory Trump says it is.

* Heidi Przybyla has a good Twitter takedown of a particularly odious House Republican’s claim that a president getting help from a foreign government from his reelection is A-OK, and that presidents do it all the time.