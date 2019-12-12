This man’s oratory was so powerful, his message so clear, his appeal to the American people so absolutely certain, that Donald Trump decided it was worth hazarding his whole presidency just for a press conference smearing him!

And his name … is Joe Biden! There he is … challenging an 83-year-old to do push-ups!

Has Donald Trump been watching the same Biden candidacy as the rest of us?

This is the formidable man that Donald Trump would throw away his presidency to stop? The guy with the “No Malarkey” bus?

I have been watching the Biden campaign, and it has been worrying me, but the truly amazing discovery of the impeachment proceedings is that Donald Trump has been watching the Biden campaign and it has also been worrying him. I knew Donald Trump occupied an entirely different factual universe from most people, but I did not know quite how far it went.

To me, the way the Biden campaign started was with a video in which Biden apologized for not understanding the concept of personal space, and this felt like cause for alarm! But it is good to know that there was one voter who looked at this meandering cloud of gaffes and nostalgia and thought: This man is unstoppable and will prevail even in a crowded field, and the only hope against him is to resort to underhanded measures — though it is certainly a surprise that that voter was Donald Trump.

And he had not even seen the bus yet!

I guess, in a way, it is nice to see that at least somebody is ardent and unshaken in his belief in the Biden campaign. That somebody fears there may be no stopping it. That it seems likely to someone to prevail in November 2020. Even if that someone is Donald Trump. I wish, just for a moment, I could see what Donald Trump sees.

