She began by reeling off a list of counterproductive actions that have hurt U.S. defenses:

I am still waiting for the President to tell us how asking a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political opponent and essentially try to fix an election, how that makes America great again. I’d like to hear from him how leaving the Kurds — our allies, from year after year after year — how leaving them for slaughter makes America great again. And I would like to hear about how walking out of a NATO conference just because some other leaders were making jokes about you. . . . And I would most like to hear about how coddling up to Vladimir Putin makes America great again. It doesn’t make America great again. It makes Russia great again.

The body of her speech was framed around a set of five R’s: “Restoring American leadership, repairing our alliances, rejoining international agreements, responding appropriately to the threats and challenges that come before us, and reasserting American values.” This is the responsible foreign policy for which there is strong agreement from the center-left to the center-right, at least in foreign-policy circles.

AD

AD

At a time in which Trump and Republicans have ridiculed foreign aid and have decimated the State Department, Klobuchar promised, if elected president, to “to rebuild and restore our diplomatic corps" that requires “immediately depoliticizing foreign policy making and ensuring that the State Department and international agencies receive sufficient funding.” She said she would also put out the "Welcome Back" sign in an effort to lure esteemed diplomats who left the Trump administration in disgust.

She also made about as full-throated a defense of trade deals as one can in the Democratic Party. (“We know that over 95% of our customers are outside of our borders. That means exporting goods and have a strong manufacturing sector, but it also means. . . fair trade agreements with environmental and labor protections.”) She defended voting on a case-by-case basis on the merits of specific deals, adding “But mostly what do we need? Cohesiveness and consistency in our trade policy.” How novel!

Regarding alliances, she vowed, “I will meet with the leaders of our neighboring countries and assure our allies across the world that we will stand with them, and I’ll renew our commitment to the UN and other international organizations such as NATO. . . . I will strengthen our relationships with Japan and South Korea, the cornerstones of our economic and security alliance in the Asia-Pacific region.”

AD

AD

Klobuchar set out a responsible stance on Israel. “I will stand with Israel, one of our strongest and most enduring allies and a beacon of democracy in a really tough neighborhood,” she said. “President Trump has tried to drive a wedge time and time again for bipartisan support for Israel.” She then articulated a distinction that too few candidates have embraced: “I don’t approve of many of the things that he has done, nor do I agree with what Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has done, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t change things and regain that bipartisan support for Israel.”

Her response on the Iran nuclear deal was equally nuanced. She avoided the simplistic “get back into the deal” which, at this stage, is hardly possible. Instead, she argued, “Because of Donald Trump’s feckless decision to pull us out of the Iran nuclear agreement, Iran is resuming its enrichment activities. . . . We need a realistic long-term strategy for Iran that will contain its aggressive actions and prevent it from gaining nuclear weapons, not just tough talk . . . [and also] rebuilding consensus with our allies and our partners.”

In identifying threats to the United States, she promised, “Our military forces and intelligence agencies must continue to go after terrorists wherever they pose a threat to the [United States] or our allies. We must also push back against Russia and China, two of the most significant beneficiaries of the disruption of our global system, they have seized the opportunity to strengthen their dictatorial regimes and challenge global peace and stability.”

AD

AD

On China, she correctly identified the actual problems: Theft of intellectual property, cyberwarfare and Beijing’s horrible human-rights record and increased militarization. The answer to all those is not, as she said, slapping $300 billion in tariffs (essentially taxes to be paid by Americans). She described a comprehensive range of necessary actions that integrated domestic and foreign policy: “Our China policy needs to leverage our full range of economic, diplomatic and security strength. This includes investments here at home, in education and research to increase America’s competitiveness in the global economy and ensure a level playing field. It means repairing our diplomatic and security alliances, which China can never match, and it means standing up for US values on human rights and democratic freedoms.”

She finished with a rousing defense of human rights. “It is very hard to be the beacon of democracy and talk about the [Uighurs] or talk about what’s happening to the Kurds if, in fact, we are not taking care of our own house," she cautioned. After tracing her family’s immigrant history she insisted, “We must believe that America can continue to be [a] beacon. The damage President Trump has done to our standing in the world is serious, and it will last long beyond his presidency. But I don’t believe it is irreparable, or I wouldn’t be running for this job."

She warned, however, that "four more years of Donald Trump would permanently weaken our country. And that’s why we cannot afford to lose this election. The world is watching us closely. Allies and adversaries alike are wondering, has America definitively turned away from its commitment to values that truly make us great, and enabled us to build a global network of alliances unmatched in history? Or is the current administration an aberration, a hiccup on the path to greater prosperity and a secure future?”

AD

AD

She did not, as too many Democratic candidate still do, build a foreign-policy speech about what we will not do. She emphasizes nonmilitary tools but her focus was on the positive — namely what we can do domestically and internationally without wars to strengthen our security and defend our prosperity.

The Post’s reporting revealed deliberate lying by multiple administrations to conceal the lack of progress in Afghanistan. Nevertheless, Klobuchar’s remarks were quite restrained. “We know we are now deploying soldiers who literally weren’t even born before this conflict began. But the way we do that is by being very clear in our purpose, and working with our allies to make sure that any negotiated settlement doesn’t go backwards on our democracy gains.” She added, “It is not by haphazardly inviting the Taliban to Camp David. . . . What we must do is make clear and be very consistent in these negotiations and work to end this conflict.”

Her promise to bring the troops home “by the end of my administration, of my first four years” could have addressed what residual security and intelligence forces might still be needed, but that is a small defect in an otherwise impressive speech.

AD

AD

Klobuchar offers in place of Trump a commander in chief who would be steady, competent, knowledgeable and grounded in American values. Gosh, that sounds awfully inviting.

Read more:

AD