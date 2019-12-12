Would you repeal or amend “emergency” language that allows the president to act unilaterally in many instances? Are there situations where emergency powers should remain?

Would you ask Congress to take back authority on tariffs to make it more difficult to launch extended trade wars?

What legislation, criminal or otherwise, is needed to prevent the solicitation of foreign interference in our elections? To require senior officials to respond to subpoenas? To give Congress the power to enforce subpoenas?

How would you address the Justice Department memo preventing prosecution of a sitting president?

Would you order a review of Attorney General William P. Barr’s politicization of the Justice Department? Would you empower your attorney general to take action (either professional discipline or criminal indictment) if warranted against lawyers who obstructed congressional investigations, lied publicly or to courts (e.g., on the Census immigration question) about documents and tried to prevent the whistleblower’s complaint from reaching Congress?

What legal or policy changes are necessary to de-politicize the Justice Department? What restrictions would you put on White House contact with the department?

Would you authorize the attorney general to bring an indictment against the president based on the Mueller report’s findings or other activity (e.g., bribery in the Ukraine situation)? Is there a danger in indicting a predecessor?

Would either Sanders or Biden pledge not to seek a second term? How and when would you determine that if you aren’t ready to decide now?

When are all of you releasing full medical records?

Do you support keeping the FISA courts? What reforms are needed?

The FBI is under investigation for leaking information about the Clinton email investigation. Then-FBI Director James B. Comey injected himself into the campaign by raising what turned out to be a non-issue about evidence in that investigation. What reforms are needed to ensure the FBI, as it did in the Russia investigation of the Trump campaign, refrain from disclosing investigations that would influence the campaign?

Should FBI agents or any other civil servant be questioned as to his or her political beliefs?

Should you reject donations from billionaires ? From multimillionaires?

There is one person of color on the stage. The first two states with contests in the Democratic primary have comparatively few African Americans. Is this acceptable? If not, what would you do to change it?