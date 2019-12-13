AD

Those two findings should put to rest persistent allegations from Trump and his champions that the bureau’s scrutiny of the contacts with Russia was illegal or, worse, a plot of the “deep state” to derail his candidacy. And whatever valid beefs Page may have with the investigation, they have nothing to do with Trump.

The findings should put the allegations to rest, but they now likely won’t, thanks to Barr’s timely intervention. Barr’s written statement and subsequent interview on NBC were a combination of adroitly skewed language and flat misstatements.

He doubled down on the loaded term “spying” to describe the FBI’s initial lawful surveillance of Page. He opined, falsely and without explanation, that the Russia investigation — which revealed critical, now-undisputed information about that adversary’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 election — was “based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press.”

Worst, he simply rejected Horowitz’s core conclusion that the investigation was legally justified, and John Durham, the U.S. attorney he has tasked with another, parallel investigation, did the same. Barr asserted that Horowitz “hasn’t decided the issue of improper motive,” when in fact the inspector general expressly found that there was no evidence of improper motive or political bias.

It’s axiomatic that the department should not comment on a pending criminal investigation (which Durham’s probe now is) absent the most compelling justification. Barr shoehorned his rebuttal into this exception on the grounds that it was necessary to avoid public confusion on the question of predication. And Durham chimed in that he had access to more information than did Horowitz, based in part on the meetings he and Barr have had with overseas leaders.

The contention makes no sense. Predication is a threshold degree of information that either exists or doesn’t based on information reasonably available to FBI agents. Horowitz interviewed more than 100 people and drew upon more than a million documents before reaching his conclusion that there was adequate predication. Any information Barr and Durham may have gleaned in their globe-trotting could not possibly affect the question of whether there the investigation was opened properly.

Indeed, Horowitz specifically considered whatever information Barr and Durham have gathered, and it did not alter his bottom-line conclusion.

Really, what Barr must mean is that he has a substantive disagreement with Horowitz as to whether the information available to the agents at the time met the legal threshold of predication. But to intervene on this basis is to steer so far outside of the attorney general’s accepted lane as to leave the road altogether.

It is beyond unusual for an attorney general to step in to contradict the factual conclusions of the department’s inspector general. The whole point of an independent inspector general is to provide a definitive analysis of alleged misconduct by Justice Department employees, insulated from political winds and therefore meriting public confidence.

The contradictory set of opinions from the department does more than steamroll Horowitz. They lead the public to believe that Trump’s most debunked claims remain open questions. And that suffices to provide the president the basis for venomous lies on the campaign trail, where most recently he called the FBI “thugs.”

In fact, Barr not only pulled the rug out from under the inspector general, but trashed his own FBI in the process, piling on to the completely unfair assault that the bureau has weathered in the Trump presidency. As for the department’s front-line prosecutors, Barr’s embrace of Trump’s anti-FBI narrative does them no favors. It is they who stand up daily and speak for law enforcement, relying on the department’s hard-earned reputation for integrity. It becomes riskier to put an FBI case agent on the stand when the attorney general of the United States has vilified the agency.

And of course it’s demoralizing to work in a department whose boss not only doesn’t defend the troops against the president’s tirades but instead actually piles on.

It seems a lifetime ago that Barr testified that he decided to accept the president’s nomination out of his love for the Justice Department. But he has ceased to be the chief federal law enforcement officer in the land and reemerged as a naked political operative, serving the goals of one client. A lawless, lying president indeed has found his attorney general.

