Among the best of the fact-based speeches was that of Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.). “We know exactly what happened here. Seventeen witnesses. It is uncontradicted,” he declared. “There is no rival story.” He mocked the notion that President Trump was an anti-corruption crusader when he did not mention “corruption” on the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He pointed out that Republicans could not even bring themselves to say whether “in principle” they think it acceptable to “shake down” a foreign leader to get involved in our election. He decried the phony process arguments and demanded Republicans get back to the facts. They will not, of course, and are now so petrified of a full airing of the facts that they want no witnesses in the Senate trial.

Establishing the Senate process for the impeachment trial require only a bare majority, 51 votes. Four Republicans need only to object to a rush to judgment that would amount to a coverup of evidence. Four Republican senators can join with all the Democratic members to give the country and the world a full accounting of the evidence, much from Trump’s own lips and from those of his political appointees.

We have seen from their reaction to the report filed by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz that Republicans will continue to lie unashamedly even with a written record sitting front of them. The inspector general said no there was bias in the initiation of the investigation; Republicans claim there was bias. The inspector general said those who expressed political views about the election had no role in the Russia investigation; Republicans rant on and on about the animus of FBI lawyer Lisa Page and agent Peter Strzok as evidence of a “deep state” conspiracy. The inspector general confirmed there is no evidence of Ukrainian interference, only Russian; Republicans continue to insist there is plenty of evidence of the former.

In essence, Republicans are refusing to face what is in front of their noses.

Republicans who think the Senate’s constitutional obligation to hold a trial means a real trial, with witnesses and evidence and everything, should reject the cowardly attempt to sweep disagreeable facts under the rug. Anyone who votes not guilty (or to acquit, as they apparently intend to do) because, they claim, there are insufficient facts to support impeachment cannot simultaneously refuse to listen to the accumulated facts. This circular reasoning would make them accessories to obstruction.

It would seem that one principled, serious move which could significantly reduce the partisanship and restore some semblance of dignity and truth-finding to the constitutional process would be for a group of Senate Republicans to join Democrats in demanding that they hear from witnesses and see documents that would answer Raskin’s questions, including:

If Trump cared about corruption in Ukraine, did he ever raise it with Zelensky?

Who had the power to withhold aid to Ukraine already authorized by Congress? To deny a White House meeting?

Did the president raise the discredited Ukraine conspiracy and the Bidens specifically in the call, inviting them to talk to his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani (not someone empowered to conduct a legal inquiry but a political bag man for Trump)?

Was Giuliani not publicly touting his efforts in Ukraine to uncover dirt on the Bidens?

Was the aid released without any additional corruption inquiry?

It is not enough to say, “Read it in the report.” We already know Republicans won’t read what is written or will lie about what is written in black and white. Senate Republicans must be compelled to sit and listen in silence as witnesses recite what House Republicans refuse to acknowledge. If Senate Republicans cannot bear to do even that, then they are unfit to serve, the trial is not a trial and the Senate should stipulate that the facts uncovered by the House are uncontradicted, as Raskin said.

Enough. It is time for the blowhards to be silent, to sit through live testimony as the country watches and to wrestle with reality. Four Republicans should grant us all at least that.

