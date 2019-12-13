President Donald Trump's senior aides have further restricted the number of administration officials allowed to listen to the President's phone calls with foreign leaders since his July 25 call with Ukraine's President was revealed and became the centerpiece of the impeachment inquiry, according to multiple White House sources.Transcripts of Trump's calls with world leaders are also disseminated to a far smaller group of people inside the White House, those administration sources say, continuing an effort to limit the number of people with insight and information about the conversations.It amounts to a concerted effort to prevent Trump’s conversations -- which officials have said sometimes veer off into unguarded or undiplomatic territory -- from becoming known to even those inside the administration.
Problem solved!
Several presidential candidates are threatening to skip next week’s Democratic debate amid a labor dispute taking place at the debate venue, Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), businessman Andrew Yang and former vice president Joe Biden all said Friday they would refuse to cross picket lines in solidarity with Unite Here Local 11, which represents food service workers at the university who have been negotiating for a collective bargaining agreement.“UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits — and I stand with them,” Warren tweeted Friday afternoon. “The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party’s commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union’s picket line even if it means missing the debate.”Sanders, Yang and Biden followed shortly afterward with their own vows not to cross picket lines.
Look for the rest of the Democrats to take the same position by the end of the day.
