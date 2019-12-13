

I’m Jennifer Rubin, and this is Round 44. Should you be growing weary of analysis of the horse race to become the Democrats’ presidential nominee, here’s something totally different: analysis of the horse race to become the Democrats’ vice-presidential nominee!

The Commentary

Considering how many candidates have been effectively eliminated by way of not qualifying for the December debate, there’s a growing batch of contenders for the VP slot who have already been vetted and displayed their debate and retail political skills. Moreover, according to a Politico report, Joe Biden is floating serving only one term, making his potential VP selection among the most consequential ever.

When thinking of VP picks, we can make some assumptions. First, voters don’t necessarily vote for the VP, but the bottom of the ticket can ease doubts about the person who picked them — or become a weight around their neck. Second, all but one of the candidates remaining on the debate stage are white. That strongly suggests the VP will not be white. Third, it’s rare that VPs “deliver” states as LBJ did with Texas in 1960, but in this cycle, one VP candidate just might secure a swing state and a Senate seat or two.

That candidate, of course, is Stacey Abrams, the black woman who barely lost the Georgia governor’s race in 2018 and has gone on to champion voting rights. She is a skilled speaker, as the country saw in her State of the Union response — one of the best in decades. She also put together an impressive coalition of African Americans and rural whites in Georgia, just the combination Democrats need. Granted, she is young and lacks foreign policy experience, but she would add energy and excitement to a ticket, particularly one with Biden at the top.

You’ll see below plenty more names to go around, but another no-brainer for the VP list is Sen. Kamala D. Harris. She does have foreign policy experience and fierce rhetorical skills, which many presidential nominees want in a running mate. I’ve argued she is the most versatile VP contender: able to add youth to a Biden ticket, experience to a Pete Buttigieg ticket and moderation to a Sen. Bernie Sanders ticket. And don’t count her out should Sens. Amy Klobuchar or Elizabeth Warren win; both need help drawing nonwhite voters. Besides, a ticket with two women might be just the key to maximizing the gender gap — and to driving Trump nuts.

The Ranking

Position Potential VP Pick 1. Kamala D. Harris 2. Stacey Abrams 3. Julián Castro 4. (TIE) Cory Booker 4. (TIE) Pete Buttigieg 6. Amy Klobuchar 7. Deval Patrick 8. Elizabeth Warren 9. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.) 10. (TIE) Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) 10. (TIE) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M) 12. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) 13. (TIE) Gov. Gina Raimondo (R.I.) 13. (TIE) Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro 15. Sen. Chris Coons (Del.)

Also receiving votes: Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Gov. Tony Evers (Wis.), Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (Pa.), Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Nikki Haley*

From the Annotations

The 48-year-old two-term governor of Rhode Island arguably balances the tickets of a number of front-runners. Her age and gender work well with Biden and Sanders. Her centrist, no-cake-before-supper approach might be reassuring to the business community as part of a ticket with Warren. And her Oxford credentials could make a power ticket with Buttigieg: a couple of young brainiacs who understand working-class constituencies. David Von Drehle, on Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo

This position is what everyone said he was campaigning for until they realized he was actually campaigning for president. Molly Roberts, on Pete Buttigieg

