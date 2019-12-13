But.

I cannot resist the urge to opine which surges powerfully within me. The thought that there exists some subject on which my opinion is not required is too much for me to bear.

So I must — I simply must! — say that I think there are several clear takeaways from this election, all of which were instantly apparent to me and ought to be implemented at once.

One obvious lesson for millions of American voters is that they ought to consider a monarchy. British voters were deeply divided on many issues, from health care to Brexit (Berxit?) to whether to “mind the gap," but the one issue that unified them was the idea of keeping the Queen in power. America ought to consider whether a monarchy is not what these times cry out for. Could we take to heart the lesson of these elections with a king of our own, or, failing that, by instituting some sort of hereditary gentry system? Food for thought.

One factor we cannot ignore: Many of these candidates took the interests of Wales’s voters into account. Are American politicians sufficiently courting the Welsh voter? What about the voters of Scotland? American politicians must ask themselves whether they are doing enough to appeal to the Scots. Otherwise: Macbeth. But then again: King Lear.

It seemed as though many of the winning candidates were British and spoke English with British accents; American politicians ought to consider whether this might not be applicable here.

Also, the country needs to consider being smaller and older. Furthermore, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Some of the candidates who received votes were joke candidates, and I think that speaks volumes. Have we considered whether or not more of our candidates in America ought to be jokes? It is clear that the people are hungry for bad ideas that will solve nothing; I think we ought to consider whether worse ideas, more clearly labeled, might not be better.

Finally, one thing all Britishers have in common is the crumpet, and we see that playing a powerful role.

Actually, there may be one clear and obvious takeaway from the British elections this week: We should try believing what they believe, instead of what we believe? Or, perhaps, the opposite? In conclusion, in a strange coincidence, what I have been advocating for years is what this election proves.

You are welcome for these insights.

