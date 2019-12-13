Now, they say, we’ve been brought to a more intense phase of partisan polarization, where every president can expect to be impeached. As the New York Times reports, “fears are mounting that presidential impeachment might, like the filibuster, become a regular feature of America’s weaponized politics, with members of the party out of the White House but in control of the House routinely trying to oust a president they find objectionable.”

Republicans in particular are warning that this will be the future. The opposition has always accused the president of abusing his power, said Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) at Thursday’s hearing, “except now, congratulations, it will be impeachment every single time one party controls the House of Representatives and the other party is in the White House.” Not that Republicans will want to impeach the next Democratic president regardless of what that president does in office, you see; Democrats have just given them no choice (look what you made us do!).

So have we passed some kind of point of no return, where polarization is so intense that more impeachments are unavoidable? No. And the idea is not only wrong, it’s also dangerous, not least because it validates the Republican argument that the impeachment of Trump is just partisan, an act of tribal aggression divorced from the overwhelming substantive case for Trump’s removal.

To be clear, I’m not saying Democrats don’t loathe Trump and wouldn’t have always liked to see him removed. They do. But they didn’t impeach him until now because they didn’t have the grounds to do so.

This is the cycle we’ve seen again and again in the current era of polarization, which truly began when Bill Clinton was president. Every president since then has seen a few members of the opposing party call for impeachment. But it doesn’t come close to happening until misconduct serious enough to persuade almost the entire opposing party, not just its most ideologically extreme members, is revealed.

There were Republicans in Congress who wanted to impeach Clinton long before anyone knew who Monica Lewinsky was, but it didn’t happen until that scandal broke. (Let’s set aside whether they were justified in that impeachment; either way, it didn’t happen until the whole party signed on.) There were Democrats who wanted to impeach George W. Bush, but it never went anywhere because even his most horrific offense — launching the Iraq War on a campaign of lies, with cataclysmic consequences — was validated by an act of Congress and to most people was within his power as president.

There were Republicans who wanted to impeach Barack Obama, too, but that never went anywhere for the simple reason that his actions were about as close to ethically impeccable as any president could get. They tried mightily to pull him into one faux scandal after another — Benghazi, the IRS, “Fast and Furious” — but every time their charges proved wildly overblown and none of it had anything to do with Obama’s own conduct.

It’s almost comical to think of it now, but Republicans used to call Obama a “tyrant” because he signed executive orders. Yet they knew they couldn’t sustain an impeachment. Nevertheless, in the fall of 2016, while the election was still going on, some of them were already talking about impeaching Hillary Clinton.

And what about Trump? Even now, Republicans defending him charge that Democrats are impeaching him just because they don’t like him, and not because of what he did. They note that there were some Democrats calling for his impeachment from the moment he took office, which is true.

But what’s important isn’t that a few Democrats made that case; what’s important is that most Democrats, for all their despair at Trump’s presidency, didn’t agree that his actions had warranted impeachment. Rep. Al Green of Texas introduced an impeachment resolution in December 2017; Democrats in the House voted it down by 126 to 58 (and of course no Republicans voted for it). Green tried again in January 2018, and the vote was almost the same. He tried a third time this July, after the Mueller report was released but before the Ukraine scandal broke; this time 137 Democrats voted against it and 95 voted in favor.

I could argue that the behavior revealed in the Mueller report provided ample grounds for impeachment, but most Democrats in the House did not agree. They didn’t decide to proceed with an impeachment inquiry until we learned, with evidence that included Trump’s own damning words, that he had tried to coerce a foreign government into aiding his reelection campaign.

So even faced with Trump, the most corrupt president in American history, the opposition didn’t impeach him until they had hard evidence of clearly impeachable conduct. This isn’t a system twisted by partisanship; it’s a system working exactly as the Framers intended.

If you suspect that Republicans will not be nearly so restrained, you’re probably right. No one would predict categorically that should they take back the House they wouldn’t be tempted to impeach a President Biden or Warren or Sanders over the most trivial transgression, or even no transgression at all. One only has to look at the parade of angry shouters and blithering halfwits they have put before the cameras to defend Trump to know that this is not a party of thoughtful self-control.

But they’re not much crazier than they were when Obama was president and most of them knew that they couldn’t impeach him. Of all the things we have to worry about in our political future, endless impeachments are one threat we don’t need to be too afraid of.

