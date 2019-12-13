The last, H.R. 3, had been a top agenda item for Democrats largely because it is a top priority for voters. In passing the bill, she called President Trump and Republicans’ bluff, exposing their expressed desire to reel in Big Pharma as insincere.

Speaking from the well of the House, Pelosi declared, “Last year, again, we made the promise for the people that we would lower the cost of prescription drugs. We are finally giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug prices.” She touted the far-reaching effects of the legislation. “H.R. 3 means lowering the cost of medication for Americans with leukemia by more than 70 percent. It means lowering the cost of medication for arthritis, which more than 50 million Americans have, by almost 75 percent,” she said. “It means lowering the cost of asthma medication for 25 million Americans with this condition from $1,500 to $270.” And she dared Republicans to vote with the majority. “There’s every reason in the world for Republicans to join us in passing this bill,” she said. “The bill delivers on President Trump’s promise to the American people. In his words, he said, ‘When it comes time to negotiate the cost of drugs, we’re going to negotiate like crazy.’” Only two House Republicans voted for the bill.

AD

AD

Republicans in the Senate have no intention of taking it up. They have already said they cannot manage to get a vote on the USMCA this year. The accusation that the House is doing nothing because it is consumed with impeachment has been debunked. It is the Senate, Pelosi is quick to point out, that has become a graveyard of numerous bills.

During her weekly news conference, Pelosi boasted that the bill was a “historic opportunity to lower the cost of drugs now, and in doing so, to use the benefits of that, the money saved, to expand and enhance Medicare in a larger way than it has ever done since its inception.” She explained, “And, that is to have hundreds of billions of dollars to provide benefits for hearing, for vision and for dental for our seniors, to again help poorer seniors meet their financial needs by lowering their out-of-pocket, to have funding in the billions of dollars to fight the opioid epidemic, millions of dollars to invest in our community health centers — all of it coming out of the profits that Pharma has been reaping all these years at the expense of America’s families.” And wouldn’t you know, this popular, meaty bill was passed just in time for her members to go back to their districts and tout their productivity on behalf of the American people.

That wasn’t all, however. Pelosi directed her remarks to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.):

AD

AD

Over 275 bipartisan bills are sitting on the desk of the Grim Reaper while he says, ‘All you're doing is impeachment.’ No, it's not all we're doing. We've sent you bills that have not only bipartisanship in the House, but also in the country. For example, the bipartisan background check bill supported by 90 percent of the American people; Paycheck Fairness; VAWA — Violence Against Women Act; Save the Internet Act; Equality Act, ending discrimination against LGBTQ community; Dream and Promise Act, keeping our promise to our Dreamers; SAFE Act to protect our federal elections — why would the Republicans not want to protect our federal elections? To whose advantage is that blocking? Raise the Wage Act, raising the minimum wage — over 30 million people will get a raise; 20 million, around 23 million of them are women. So, it helps women again. The Butch Lewis Act to protect our pensions. And Climate Action Now.

Trump and Republicans have spent months excoriating Democrats for pursuing impeachment, claiming it detracts from the business of the American people. Pelosi proved them wrong. She said during her news conference, “We are legislating. As you know, we have been investigating. And we are litigating. We had two court cases in our favor yesterday and the day before on the use of funds, appropriated money for the wall, ruling in our favor.” The master legislator and master calendar manager made certain all the pieces came together at precisely the right time, thereby arming her members and undercutting a major Republican talking point. It is always a mistake to underestimate Pelosi’s control of her caucus.

Read more:

AD