It is important to emphasize that our stories cited evidence — not proof — that Michael Cohen may have made a secret trip to Prague in the late summer of 2016.

While a purported Cohen trip to meet with Russians in Prague on behalf of Donald Trump’s campaign was a central element of former MI6 officer Christopher Steele’s infamous dossier, we viewed the dossier as no more than raw intelligence. It was NOT a source for our stories.

We quoted a total of five sources. Our sources cited information that signals from a cell phone owned by Cohen were detected in the vicinity of Prague and that, during that time frame, electronic eavesdropping by an Eastern European intelligence agency picked up a Russian remarking that Cohen was in the Czech capital. Our stories, while sensational, provided only hints — or breadcrumbs — suggesting that Cohen may have taken such a trip in late summer 2016. Without Cohen’s acknowledgement that he made such a trip, that he attended a clandestine meeting and without his description of what was discussed, the Cohen allegations appear to hit a dead end. There’s been no indication that Czech intelligence monitored or was aware of such a meeting, so it’s difficult to see how Special Counsel Robert Mueller could have proved this allegation even with an admission by Mr. Cohen.

We quoted Mr. Cohen’s vociferous denials in each of our stories, published by McClatchy in April and December of 2018.

Some news organizations have quoted the Mueller report as stating that Mr. Cohen never had been to Prague, when in fact the report merely recited very briefly Cohen’s denial to investigators. It would be rather odd for a federal investigator to declare with certitude that someone had never been to a foreign city.

We are aware that other journalists have obtained unpublished information that tends to support our stories, but the fact is that this issue may remain a mystery.

It is always possible that the information we gathered was part of a Russian disinformation campaign, and that the phone intercept was a spoof by Moscow intelligence agencies, but given what we know, that seems unlikely.

When Mr. Mueller testified about his report to Congress last July, a Republican congressman specifically asked him to state whether our initial story was false.

Mr. Mueller replied: “I can’t get into it.” In response to the next question, he stated that a story by another news outlet was inaccurate.