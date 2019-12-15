At the risk of omitting a key contributor, we should be grateful for the work, tenacity and character of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.); witnesses Fiona Hill, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Marie Yovanovitch, William B. Taylor Jr., George Kent, David Hale and David Holmes; lawyers Daniel Goldman, Norman Eisen, Barry Berke and all the full- and part-time consultants, counsel and administrative staff of the key committees; Democratic representatives on the Intelligence and Judiciary committees; and the whistleblower, without whom none of this would have come to light.

If you want to go back a step, thanks are owed to all the Democratic House candidates and the voters who turned out to elect them in 2018. If not for a Democratic House, we most certainly would not have learned about any of this and no hearings would have been held. That is a frightful thought as we recognize one party as currently formulated is utterly incapable of fulfilling its constitutional obligations. To give them power is to vote for unlimited executive authority and no accountability, which is precisely what we see from McConnell, who conspires in daylight to hold a sham trial and prevent a full airing of Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors.

AD

AD

We have seen the best and the worst of the political world over these past couple of months. Conscientious leadership met by obnoxious obstruction. Fine legal arguments met by ludicrous lies. Never have our democratic institutions seemed so frail.

At least for now, we should acknowledge the service of those who have reminded us that democratic government does not sustain itself. It needs constant vigilance, clear-headiness and a reliable moral compass. To the men and women who acted in defense of our constitutional republic, we can say, well done and thank you.

Read more:

AD