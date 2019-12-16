In both cases, the industry got its way, which is good for it but not so good for the rest of us.

It all has to do with the massive government spending bill Congress is about to pass. Whenever an omnibus bill like this is being considered, there’s a frenzy of lobbying, and the resulting bill tells us a lot about who has power and who doesn’t.

AD

Our first story concerns “surprise medical billing,” which until recently was something many people had experienced but not something that was on the radar of national politics. Let’s say you go to the emergency room after you sliced off your finger with your gorgeous new sliding compound miter saw, and since you have good insurance and the hospital is one of your preferred providers, you think everything will be paid for.

AD

You get stitched up and go home, but then oops, the hospital sends you a bill saying that the anesthesiologist who put you under wasn’t in your network — not that there was any way for you to know that unless you had interrogated every person you came in contact with and demanded that they leave if they weren’t covered by your insurance. Which almost no one ever does, particularly when they’re in a medical crisis. Now you owe $5,000. One poll found 44 percent of people saying they had gotten a surprise medical bill.

Surprise medical bills are not a thing in any other industrialized country on earth. They don’t have provider networks you can be in or out of, because they have universal systems. But here in America, with a system practically dripping with “choice” and “innovation,” it’s something we all have to worry about.

AD

Once a bunch of horrific news stories were written about surprise billing and people realized how common it is, legislators decided to ban the practice. In fact, Republicans and Democrats from both houses worked together on a bill. Even the White House supported it, and everything seemed ready to go.

AD

But then problems emerged. As The Post’s Paige Winfield Cunningham reported last week, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) “is reportedly wary of legislation that hospitals in his home state of New York have said would shortchange them. Hospitals continue to oppose the measure — including the bipartisan agreement lawmakers announced over the weekend.”

And so, the surprise billing measure will not make it into the budget bill. But you know what will?

AD

Congress is expected to permanently repeal three major health industry taxes that were supposed to help pay for Obamacare in a final year-end spending agreement, in a big win for the health care industry. Lawmakers have agreed to ax the Cadillac tax on pricey employer plans, a 2.3 percent tax on medical devices and a health insurance fee, four individuals familiar with the talks confirmed to POLITICO on Monday. [...] The repeal of the three taxes represents an expensive windfall victory for the health care industry, which lobbied intensely against all three taxes since they were first mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

This is just one demonstration of the awesome lobbying power wielded by the health-care industry. And if you think it’s working hard now, just wait until it’s confronted with a Democratic president attempting to enact dramatic insurance reform. Insurers and hospitals and drug companies don’t always have the same interests, but they all hate the prospect of reform that could cut into their profits.

AD

And they have virtually limitless resources to spend on killing that reform. The industry pulls in hundreds of billions of dollars every year; health care now accounts for nearly one-fifth of our gross domestic product. If necessary, it could spend hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars on the effort, as it faces off against earnest liberal nonprofits dutifully issuing carefully researched policy papers.

Does that mean health reform is doomed? Not necessarily.

AD

One of the big advantages the industry has in an effort like the one it just concluded is a lack of public awareness. It’s much easier to convince a member of Congress to help kill a bill if almost no one has heard of it, so lawmakers know they’re unlikely to pay a price with their constituents for carrying industry’s water. But if there’s more public attention, it raises the cost to members for doing the bidding of drug companies and hospital owners.

AD

The next health-care reform will be hugely controversial and get lots of attention. That doesn’t mean opposition from industry will be easily overcome, but it does mean that there will at least be a chance. It sure won’t be easy.

Read more:

AD