In 2017, President Trump made nearly 1,999 false or misleading claims. In 2018, he added another 5,689, for a total of 7,688.
Now, with a few weeks still left in 2019, the president already has more than doubled the total number of false or misleading claims in just a single year.
As of Dec. 10, his 1,055th day in office, Trump had made 15,413 false or misleading claims, according to the Fact Checker’s database that analyzes, categorizes and tracks every suspect statement he has uttered. That’s an average of more than 32 claims a day since our last update 62 days ago.
In fact, October and November of this year rank as the second- and third-biggest months for Trumpian claims. They are exceeded only by October 2018, when Trump barnstormed the country in a desperate — and unsuccessful — effort to thwart a Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives. Both Octobers had more than 1,100 claims, with an average of nearly 40 claims a day.

But he, um, tells it like it is!

Reps. Ben McAdams and Joe Cunningham, two of the most endangered House Democrats, said Monday they will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, in a boon for party leaders just days ahead of the vote.
Fifteen Democrats in districts won by Trump have now said publicly they will back articles of impeachment charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress’ Ukraine inquiry.
McAdams of Utah and Cunningham of South Carolina had been among the few question marks for Democratic leaders ahead of the Wednesday floor vote; Both are centrists with an independent streak who have bucked the party on key votes on immigration and spending.

Earlier today I explained the logic at work.

* After “Meet the Press” did a decidedly unrepresentative focus group at her neighborhood brewery, Marcy Wheeler and Nick Manes assembled a more accurate group and recorded videos of them explaining what they think about impeachment.