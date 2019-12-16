There are many explanations for the state of the race to be found within the confines of the Democratic Party. Biden is more beloved and durable than many critics thought; support from African American voters remains the backbone of his campaign. Warren blew it by going out on a limb on Medicare-for-all, cooking up questionable numbers to pay for it and then retreating (before picking fights with Buttigieg over corporate work both did earlier in the careers that no voter likely cares about). Sanders has his 20 percent or so, a high floor and low ceiling thanks to a loyal but limited base. Buttigieg, a rhetorical marvel, had the good sense to head for the center as did Klobuchar.

Nevertheless, the primary race over the past few months has taken place in the context of an impeachment defined by several phenomena. You wonder if at some level this is not affecting Democrats’ thinking about their candidates.

Thanks to the antics of Republicans, objective reality and good governance are more at risk than ever. There is no reasoning with many in Congress; defeating them and President Trump is the only path back to rational, constitutional democracy. Voters are exhausted, disgusted and dismayed. They don’t want to fight with crazy people; they want adults in office. Biden, the quintessential insider with deep foreign policy experience, seems the right response to restore craziness. Likewise, Buttigieg’s preternatural calm, talk of unifying the country and sober foreign-policy views provide an antidote to an irrational, ignorant, unhinged president. And Klobuchar boasts of getting a hundred bills passed in her career — ah, the potential that Washington could produce something other than discord!

If you are somewhere between annoyed and horrified over the goings-on with a Trump presidency and a Trump cult that replaced the Republican Party, you might not be up for all the “fighting” Warren promises to do. Perhaps her scolding other candidates for thinking too small has given voters the idea she is promising way too much and envisioning an ideological bloodbath after four years of Trump’s pitched battles against reality. Sanders is always yelling about something, of course. Aside from his devoted following, the Democratic Party as a whole does not seem enamored of overthrowing capitalism.

Most of all the three months or so have reminded Democrats how essential defeating Trump really is. Increasing the chance of the unimaginable (four more years of Trump) by going with a left-leaning ideologue seems less attractive than ever. Maximizing chances of defeating Trump, even if a progressive revolution does not follow, seems more attractive than ever. In this atmosphere, the Fox News polls shows the percentage of Democrats who think Biden can beat Trump going from 68 to 77 percent. The only other candidate with a substantial jump in perceived electability is Buttigieg (30 to 48 percent).

In sum, impeachment may have reminded Democrats not only how awful another four years of Trump would be, but also how hysterical and irrational Republicans have become. In such an environment, do you want the candidate who says “Bring it on!” or the candidate who perhaps can calm the storm, even a little, and get something done, even if the gains are modest. The national turmoil this president has brought on, culminating in impeachment, may go a long way toward explaining why Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar are faring well. As Buttigieg (who arguably is the coolest, most controlled candidate in the race, with nary a wrinkle on his shirt nor a rhetorical hesitation in interview answers that run on for paragraphs) likes to say, a lot of Americans hope the next president’s appearance on TV will lower not raise your blood pressure.

