Earlier this month, Parliament resumed and his government outlined its agenda — one that includes indigenous reconciliation, tax cuts, climate action, pharmacare [public insurance coverage for prescription drugs] and gun control, reminiscent of the incomplete agenda of the past several years. Soon after, the Liberals were supported on a key money vote but lost in their attempt to block the House from setting up a special committee to review Canada’s relationship with China. Then, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer resigned as leader of his party. The early days of the 43rd Parliament have been interesting and unpredictable.

Moving forward, one thing is clear: Trudeau’s coming days in power will be much more difficult and precarious than his first term, during which he had a majority of seats in the Commons. But what’s bad for Trudeau and the Liberals may be good for the country — if he and his party can learn from the past.

Since the mid-1960s, Canada has had eight minority governments, including the current one. On average, they have lasted about two years each — roughly half as long as a majority government — but have tended to get a lot done. Indeed, they’ve been memorably productive, delivering Medicare, a national pension scheme, bilingualism, the Maple-leaf flag, health-care funding, legalized same-sex marriage and much more.

Minority governments have been particularly effective when parties cooperated with one another. Parliament can produce a range of legislative accomplishments if each party has a clear set of goals and is willing to compromise with one another to achieve them — for instance, when Stephen Harper bowed to opposition pressure in 2008 and 2009 and introduced stimulus spending.

Now, compare this to a majority government. Under Canada’s first-past-the-post electoral system, a party can win over half the seats in the legislature with less than half of the vote. In fact, they routinely do just that. Trudeau and the Liberals did it in 2015, taking 184 seats with 39.5 percent support. Harper and the Conservatives did it in 2011, and the Liberal Party under former prime minister Jean Chrétien did it three times from 1993 through 2000. The last time a party won a true majority — both more than half of all votes and seats — was 1984, when Progressive Conservative Brian Mulroney won 50.3 percent of the vote and took 211 of 282 seats.

With an outright majority, the prime minister has extraordinary power to direct parliamentary affairs. He or she would be checked only by weak parliamentary opposition, the media, the public and, in some cases, the courts.

On the other hand, the prime minister in a minority government is incentivized to work with other parties to preserve his tenure and push forward with legislation. That’s what Trudeau ought to do this term.

Given that the balance of demands is progressive, the Liberals will likely be forced left on some issues — which is good — although they’ll hedge center in ways that will placate the Conservatives and the business community (think lower taxes and less strenuous environmental plans). The result is likely to be a mishmash of policies and policy directions, which means there will be something for everyone to love, something for everyone to hate and lots in between.

Whatever the agenda, the trick to making a minority government work is communication, negotiation and cooperation. The good news is that productive minorities can exist without relying on enlightened, noble leadership. They do just fine with enlightened self-interest. The election was toxic, negative and personal.

Now comes the work of setting aside toxic partisanship in favor of productive partisanship. The former is about disliking and disrespecting your opponent. The latter is about checking and opposing a government while cooperating to give Canadians the good legislation and stable government they expect and deserve. This approach requires each leader to get over themselves and their personal grievances and to recognize that, for the moment, it’s in everyone’s interest to behave.

Fake it if you must; that’s what’s known as the civilizing force of hypocrisy. Until we can amend the system to facilitate more inclusive, cooperative and deliberative politics, this is the type of government we have. And, as in the past, we can make it work — and work well, even if the process is messy and, at times, seemingly incoherent.

