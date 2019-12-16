CRUZ: Well, look, there’s a difference between foreign interference of the kind Russia did, which was hacking into the election, creating fraudulent bots, actively trying to deceive people, and law enforcement investigation into — into corruption. We cooperate with law enforcement with countries all over the Earth.

And one of the central issues right at the heart of this discussion is on the face of the transcript with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, what President Trump is asking for is assistance with the U.S. government with investigating corruption. That is inherently within the authority of the president, the Department of Justice to do, and that is their responsibility to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But, Senator Cruz, as you know in that phone call, the president never mentions the word corruption. He talks about CrowdStrike. He talks about the Bidens. And back in September, you actually said that you wish the president didn’t go down that road to look into the Bidens, to call for investigations into the Bidens. So, what’s changed?