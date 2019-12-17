It was an exhausting, sometimes confusing, often depressing and occasionally exhilarating year — and here in the Washington Post Opinions section we worked hard to give you as much useful, insightful, thought-provoking and even (at times) humorous commentary as we could. Below you can find the best work from our cartoonists Tom Toles and Ann Telnaes; from other cartoonists we published on the Drawing Board pages during the year; from our Global Opinions contributors; from our video team; from the authors of our in-depth Opinions Essays; and from you — in our favorite Letters to the Editor. Many of us also picked one favorite column by an outside writer, resulting in what I think is a wonderfully eclectic collection. And, against all odds, we’ve continued our end-of-year tradition with an editorial on 19 good things that happened in 2019. Enjoy, and happy new year! — Fred Hiatt, Editorial page editor

Credits: Post Opinions Staff