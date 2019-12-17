The Washington Post

Opinions

The best of Opinions 2019

The best of Opinions 2019

By

It was an exhausting, sometimes confusing, often depressing and occasionally exhilarating year — and here in the Washington Post Opinions section we worked hard to give you as much useful, insightful, thought-provoking and even (at times) humorous commentary as we could. Below you can find the best work from our cartoonists Tom Toles and Ann Telnaes; from other cartoonists we published on the Drawing Board pages during the year; from our Global Opinions contributors; from our video team; from the authors of our in-depth Opinions Essays; and from you — in our favorite Letters to the Editor. Many of us also picked one favorite column by an outside writer, resulting in what I think is a wonderfully eclectic collection. And, against all odds, we’ve continued our end-of-year tradition with an editorial on 19 good things that happened in 2019. Enjoy, and happy new year! — Fred Hiatt, Editorial page editor

Jump to: Op-eds | Editorial

Tom Toles | Ann Telnaes

Letters | Videos | Cartoons

Global | Essays

Our favorite Washington Post op-eds of 2019
19 good things that happened in 2019
The best Tom Toles cartoons of 2019
The best Ann Telnaes cartoons of 2019
Our favorite letters to the editor of 2019
11 video op-eds to make you think and, well, maybe cry
2019 in editorial cartoons from all over the country
These columns helped us make sense of the world in 2019
The best long-form pieces of the year
Credits: Post Opinions Staff
Subscriber sign in

We noticed you’re blocking ads!

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker. Or purchase a subscription for unlimited access to real news you can count on.
Unblock ads
Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us