Trump takes his transgressions one step at a time

Monkey business at the Justice Department

This is where horrible immigration policy ends up

Did life begin in the ocean? Will it end there?

An unbalanced observation on American politics

What kind of country are we turning into?

Did John Bolton go out with a whimper?

Trump has a plan to escape the Ukraine scandal too

Rudy Giuliani gets in deeper still

When it comes to planet earth, it’s been nothing but collusion

Has the witchhunt cast a spell on Republicans?

Impeachment vs. Impairment debate

What was REALLY going on at Trump’s secret medical visit?

Republicans have decided a certain woman looks suspiciously foreign

Trump’s unreleased tax returns leave everything to the imagination

Trump takes his North Korean dance partner for a message spin

Trump demonstrates how to lose ugly

Trump finds a new way to yell ‘witch hunt!’

Did Republicans understand they were signing up for a suicide squad?

