The House on Tuesday approved a massive $1.4 trillion spending package that would stave off a looming government shutdown and fund the federal government through next September, acting in a burst of bipartisanship just a day before Democrats plan to impeach President Trump.

The legislation would also remove three controversial taxes from the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law that was a top legislative achievement of President Barack Obama.

The package passed in two pieces, one focused on GOP national security priorities including the Pentagon, the other on domestic agencies dear to Democrats such as the Health and Human Services Department. The vote on the national security package was 280-138. The vote on the domestic agencies was 297-120.