* Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis report that Congress has averted a government shutdown:
The House on Tuesday approved a massive $1.4 trillion spending package that would stave off a looming government shutdown and fund the federal government through next September, acting in a burst of bipartisanship just a day before Democrats plan to impeach President Trump.The legislation would also remove three controversial taxes from the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law that was a top legislative achievement of President Barack Obama.The package passed in two pieces, one focused on GOP national security priorities including the Pentagon, the other on domestic agencies dear to Democrats such as the Health and Human Services Department. The vote on the national security package was 280-138. The vote on the domestic agencies was 297-120.
Who knows what kinds of goodies are buried deep in there.
* JM Rieger and Kevin Schaul have your up-to-the-minute House impeachment whip count. As of now, there are enough votes to pass the first impeachment article.
* Isaac Stanley-Becker reports that the smear campaign against Marie Yovanovitch that ultimately cost her job thanks to Rudy Giuliani began with a Russian disinformation campaign. What a surprise.
* Todd Gitlin argues that what’s keeping us from finding “common ground” is the GOP’s refusal to deal in facts.
* Heather Digby Parton looks at how the media are bothsidesing impeachment, making the same mistake they’ve made so many times before.
* Jeet Heer argues that those supporting impeachment have to take to the streets to get their voices heard.
* Spencer Hsu, Ann Marimow, and Rachel Weiner report that Paul Manafort’s deputy Rick Gates has been sentenced to 45 days in jail, which is...not very much at all.
* Amanda Marcotte argues that Republicans aren’t afraid of Trump, they’re more than happy to help him crush democracy.
* Perry Bacon Jr. argues that the ways the Democratic and Republican parties have traditionally been organized may be reversing.
* And Laura Barrón-López reports on Democratic consternation over the fact that all their leading candidates are white.