* Felicia Sonmez, John Wagner, and Elise Viebeck report that President Trump has gone off the deep end:

President Trump on Tuesday sent an extraordinary letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressing his “strongest and most powerful protest” against impeachment, which he described as a partisan “crusade” by Democrats.
Trump also told reporters in the Oval Office that he takes “zero” responsibility for the fact that he is about to be impeached.

You really have to read the letter to believe it. It’s obvious he dictated it himself, because it reads like the rant of a six-year-old child, full of lunatic claims, overuse of exclamation points, and Strange Capitalization. Sad!

The House on Tuesday approved a massive $1.4 trillion spending package that would stave off a looming government shutdown and fund the federal government through next September, acting in a burst of bipartisanship just a day before Democrats plan to impeach President Trump.
The legislation would also remove three controversial taxes from the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 law that was a top legislative achievement of President Barack Obama.
The package passed in two pieces, one focused on GOP national security priorities including the Pentagon, the other on domestic agencies dear to Democrats such as the Health and Human Services Department. The vote on the national security package was 280-138. The vote on the domestic agencies was 297-120.

Who knows what kinds of goodies are buried deep in there.

* JM Rieger and Kevin Schaul have your up-to-the-minute House impeachment whip count. As of now, there are enough votes to pass the first impeachment article.