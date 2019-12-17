Which raises a question: What about Rudy?

Shouldn’t Rudolph W. Giuliani be the first witness we need to hear from? After all, he ran the whole scam, and new revelations are making this even more imperative.

It’s odd enough that Giuliani was never subpoenaed to testify in the House inquiry. Democrats did subpoena documents from him; he refused to comply, and they didn’t pursue it in the courts, apparently fearing it would just drag things out.

But they should have made the demand anyway, especially since he has no grounds on which to refuse. He isn’t a government employee, so he can’t claim executive privilege. And though he calls himself the president’s lawyer, he wasn’t offering legal advice with regard to Ukraine, which means he can’t claim attorney-client privilege. He was trying to help the president get reelected, as he’s happy to tell you.

Of course, Giuliani might still plead the Fifth, invoking his right against self-incrimination. Because he’s done so many incriminating things.

And he keeps incriminating himself. We already knew he engineered the firing of former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, a widely admired foreign service officer, because she was apparently an impediment to his efforts to re-corrupt Ukraine and manufacture dirt on Joe Biden.

“I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way,” he told the New Yorker. “She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.” So he mounted a smear campaign against her, and Trump fired her.

Of late Giuliani has been traveling to Ukraine with a far-right news outlet in pursuit of one bizarre conspiracy theory after another. He says Trump is “very supportive” of this effort. Giuliani recently tweeted that former prosecutor Viktor Shokin, widely understood to be corrupt, “was poisoned, died twice, and was revived.”

Perhaps at Joe Biden’s orders? George Soros might also have been involved. And what about the Illuminati?!

The fact that Giuliani is increasingly unhinged makes his central role in this scandal all the more appalling. And we are now learning that according to prosecutors, Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who is currently under indictment, received a $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, who is himself facing criminal charges.

It seems not unreasonable to suspect that when Giuliani was paid $500,000 by Parnas’s well-named company Fraud Guarantee for doing nothing that anyone can determine, the money could have come from Firtash as part of an attempt to make his legal problems go away.

Whatever (alleged) criminal enterprise Giuliani might have been running, there’s no one who could reveal more about the details of the Ukraine scandal than he. He was the one who told Gordon Sondland that Trump wanted Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens.

Whenever Ukraine would come up, Trump would instruct people to “talk to Rudy.” Trump gave that instruction to Sondland, to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and even to Zelensky. Giuliani was in regular contact with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well. When American diplomats worked with Ukrainians to craft a public statement for Zelensky that would satisfy Trump, they had to run it by Giuliani.

Despite being a private citizen subject to no disclosure, no ethics rules, and no accountability, he had effectively taken control of a vital part of American foreign policy.

There isn’t much mystery as to why Republicans wouldn’t want Giuliani in the witness chair: Given his recent behavior, he’s likely to confess to three or four new crimes before he finishes getting sworn in. But even more than that, they’re surely afraid that he’d tell the whole sordid truth.

Which is exactly why Democrats ought to be demanding that he testify, particularly so he can be cross-examined. Schumer says that they aren’t ruling out a request for other witnesses later on, including Giuliani. But if he doesn’t testify, there will be a gaping hole in the public’s understanding of what went on.

Trump is about to be impeached for abusing his power, and Giuliani was the instrument of that abuse. How can we not hear from him?

