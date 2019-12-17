But then Democrats learned the parable of Van Drew and the Finger in the Wind.

After the freshman Democratic lawmaker — who clearly feared a backlash by Trump voters in his Trump-friendly district — voted against the resolution formalizing an impeachment probe, his Democratic support collapsed. When Van Drew let it be known this weekend that he would become a Republican, Democrats leaked his polling showing why: Only 28 percent of Democrats in his district supported his re-nomination, while 58 percent opposed it. He faced near-certain defeat in a Democratic primary.

Now Van Drew is all alone, without most of his staff (who quit) and without a conscience. He has embraced a president he has voted against on racism, voting rights, prescription drugs, the environment, immigration, labor, gun control and foreign policy. To survive in the Republican primary he will face, he will have to completely reverse everything he stands for — he voted against Trump 93 percent of the time and will now have to support him pretty much 100 percent of the time — and even then it will be a slog. Van Drew sold his soul in an attempt to save his political hide, and he got what he deserved.

The other 30 House Democrats who, like Van Drew, are from districts Trump won, stared into that open grave and recoiled. Tuesday morning, Rep. Anthony Brindisi, from an upstate New York district Trump won by 15 points, became the latest to stand up for impeachment; only one, Collin Peterson, whose Minnesota district Trump won by 30 points, has so far indicated he opposes impeachment.

“President Trump is my president, too,” Brindisi told the Syracuse Post-Standard. “I always said I would work with him, but that I would put our country first and stand up for what I believe in.”

He added: “I know some people will be upset with me, but I was elected to do what was right, not what’s good for me politically.”

Brindisi, in his principled stand, followed Monday announcements by Joe Cunningham (S.C.), Ben McAdams (Utah), Andy Kim (N.J.), Abigail Spanberger (Va.), Elaine Luria (Va.) and Elissa Slotkin (Mich.).

Wrote Slotkin, a former CIA analyst, in the Detroit Free Press, that it may be that “the vote I’ll be casting this week will mark the end of my short political career.” But, she added, “There are some decisions in life that have to be made based on what you know in your bones is right. And this is one of those times.”

I applaud their acts of conscience. But the Van Drew case shows that their decisions are also the right move politically. The vote to impeach may well cost vulnerable Democrats support from moderates and conservatives, but voting against impeachment would cause them to lose much more support among the Democratic activists, donors and voters they need for election.

No doubt some Republicans, if allowed to follow their conscience, would also vote to impeach Trump. But they are prevented from doing what’s right because of their fear that Trump’s wrath, and harassment by the MAGA crowd, will end their careers and influence. They have no choice to do as Trump says — always. I suspect this contributes to the disillusionment that has led to a mass exodus of Republicans. Of the 241 Republicans in the House when Trump was elected, 104 are gone — lost, retired or moved on — or will not be on the ballot next year, the Cook Political Report calculates. That’s 43 percent of the party gone over four years.

Democrats, for the moment, have the luxury of not having to choose between what’s right and what’s expedient. This is one of those times when a clean conscience is the best politics.

