Today, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in 2020, has a new though unspoken version of Trump’s slogan. Joe Biden is running to Make America Not So Terrible Again.

To many people whose lives revolve around politics, especially liberal activists and media figures, this is a weak idea promoted by a weak candidate. But if that’s your reaction to it — and I’ll admit that it has been pretty close to mine — it behooves you to consider why it might have a pretty strong appeal, and why it helps explain Biden’s persistence atop the polls.

Let’s begin by considering Biden’s new ad, which you can watch above. He begins by nodding to one of the central themes of Barack Obama’s rhetoric about America, that ours is a story of steady progress toward realizing the ideals set out at our founding. “It’s always a fight, and it’s a battle that is never fully finished,” Biden says.

But the imagery tell a somewhat different story. As Biden says that, we see images of the Jefferson Memorial, then Jesse Owens, Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, civil rights marchers, and Martin Luther King Jr. Then we skip 50 years ahead to Donald Trump.

Biden warns that “If Donald Trump is reelected, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.” Then we see the white supremacists emboldened by Trump’s election, followed by nods to Roosevelt, Kennedy, and Obama. “We can’t, and I will not, let this man be reelected president of the United States of America,” he concludes.

You can’t tell the story of a nation’s history in 60 seconds, but what’s left out is important. Despite saying the battle isn’t finished, Biden doesn’t reference the activism going on right now in America, over climate change, sexual harassment, police brutality, or anything else. It’s not that Biden isn’t sympathetic -- he does sometimes talk about those issues -- but in this formulation they are secondary. He just wants to Make America Not So Terrible Again, and the way you do that is to get rid of Trump and reset the clock by four years.

This is one of the reasons I’ve been, let’s say, skeptical about Biden’s candidacy. The next Democratic president shouldn’t just be a caretaker to hold the office until another Republican takes over, but someone who actually wants to move the country in a progressive direction, someone who wants to alter the systems that do so many people so much harm.

But not everyone agrees, even in the Democratic Party. Some people just want to get rid of Trump. The urgency of ending his malignant rule is so overwhelming that they can barely think of anything else. So a candidate who offers banishing Trump as not the beginning of their ambitions but the central focus — especially if that candidate is reassuring and familiar — has enormous appeal.

Which brings us to the question of electability, an area where there’s a stark divide between what voters believe and what insiders believe.

Many of those immersed in politics see Biden as a campaign disaster waiting to happen. He ran two abysmal presidential campaigns before, he constantly says cringe-worthy things, and he only occasionally seems as sharp as he was when he was younger. He has been beset by weak debate performances, mediocre fundraising, and a field organization not nearly as robust as some of his opponents.

But if you’re not tuned in to that history and those details of the current campaign, Biden may just seem like a nice guy who’s been around for a while, did a good job as Obama’s vice president, and is the kind of candidate other people would vote for.

Which is why Democratic voters — even if they don’t support him themselves — overwhelmingly see Biden as the one with the best chance to beat Trump. In this recent Fox News poll, 77 percent of Democratic primary voters said he could beat Trump, compared to 60 percent for Bernie Sanders and 59 percent for Elizabeth Warren. In a CBS poll of Democrats in Super Tuesday states, 53 percent said it would be easier for a white candidate to win, and 46 percent said it would be easier for a man (only 14 percent said it would be easier for a woman).

If you’re one of the many Democrats who assumes that only a white man can win a general election, you might or might not be right, but you’re certainly not crazy. Of course, in the end it isn’t types of candidates who win or lose, it’s particular candidates. Biden has a lot of weaknesses, but it would be a mistake to ignore the fact that while Make America Not So Terrible Again may not be very ambitious, it could be enough for plenty of voters.

