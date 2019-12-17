Readers Jerry Rose and Phelan Wyrick show that many Americans, not just journalists, care about the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives in Istanbul. Every step of the way, readers expressed horror at what happened and gratitude that The Post would not give up in its pursuit of justice for Khashoggi.

AD

AD

In his May 3 letter, Mike Waring defended a “Jeopardy” champion from attacks on his strategy. James Holzhauer was winning, Waring wrote, but because someone would beat him, we should enjoy watching while we could. Someone did beat Holzhauer, but his record run on Jeopardy had a lasting impact on the game — and on readers.

In his Dec. 3 letter, Russ Merbeth brought the opioid crisis into clear focus. His son died of an opioid overdose, and Merbeth said most people misunderstand how others become addicted to the painkiller.

AD

Washington, and the rest of the country, bid adieu to Bei Bei, a beloved panda, this fall. Roberta Bailey wrote in her Nov. 22 letter about how watching Bei Bei on the National Zoo’s Panda Cam helped her through a life crisis.

AD

Readers were aghast at the U.S. Park Police’s handling of the death of Bijan Ghaisar. In his Jan. 30 letter, Mike Kiley noted that the Park Police’s delay in disseminating information about the death was inexcusable.

The Nationals’ World Series win was celebrated widely. Mark Briscoe said anyone who gave up on the team after its slow start was a fool — including him. Chuck and Kathy McSpadden of Texas, Michael Leo Donovan of Montreal, Janet Wamsley, George Lewis and Donna Mrozek also weighed in.

AD

Whistleblower anonymity was an important issue this fall. In an October collection of Free for All letters, Donald F. Sellitti explained what can happen when a whistleblower’s identity is known — as happened to him. He was forced to retire, he says, after drawing attention to racial disparities in his organization. Firsthand accounts can really show readers how political behavior has real effects on real lives.

AD

Ednan Hesen wrote from Syria to tell Post readers what life is like there. He lost family members and his business. And he wants Washington to pay attention.

AD

After yet another mass shooting, this one in El Paso, readers were frustrated by the lack of action seemingly anywhere. Reader Joy McManus said she was sick of thoughts and prayers. She wanted laws. Teacher Laura M. Dorn wrote about the agony of training for active-shooter situations. Theresa Sanders and Joe Mistrett called out the president’s inaction. Barry Mendelsohn pointed to laws that could prevent some mass shootings. And Edwin Kirschner asked voters to hold legislators responsible.

Is your favorite letter missing? Let us know your favorite in the comments.

Read more:

AD