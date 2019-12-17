This legislation has been substantive and meaningful. Campaign finance reforms. Gun safety. A $15-an-hour minimum wage. Voting rights. Violence Against Women Act reauthorization. Even as the Judiciary Committee was set to report out articles of impeachment, Democrats passed a landmark prescription drug bill that would lower significantly costs for consumers. Key government funding bills and the long-controversial U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade moved forward, too.

That’s the output of a productive and disciplined legislative caucus. The problem, though, is that it’s also been confusing and contradictory at this historic moment. Democrats tell us, correctly, that impeachment is an urgent and necessary step being undertaken to address the threat of a lawless president. How, then, do we continue with business as usual? This fundamentally mixed message has risked turning this week’s vote on two articles of impeachment into just another vote on just another bill.

It is not.

Democrats have argued effectively that impeachment is necessary and urgent because of what the president did, and what he continues to do, to encourage foreign intervention in the 2020 election. Much of the country is with them. According to recent polling, from Fox News to The Post, roughly half the country believes he should be removed from office, including 45 to 47 percent of independents.

Nonetheless, despite the nationally televised hearings, the town hall meetings, and the wall-to-wall print and electronic media coverage, those numbers have changed little. Democrats have not lost ground, but they have not gained ground, either. If they want to move the needle leading into a Senate trial and, importantly, influence the way that trial is conducted and its aftermath, the answer may be to sharpen their focus.

Stop chewing gum. Just walk.

What does this mean? Above all, once the vote happens, do not move on from impeachment; double down on it instead. Treat it like the profound statement it is in defense of the Constitution, not one more item on a legislative to-do list.

As the action shifts to the Senate, House Democrats should continue to tell the story of the president’s bad behavior. Take the courageous approach of Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). No going into hiding. Meet your constituents, explain your vote and the ongoing national security threat to the upcoming elections.

Then, come January, get back to the business of vigorous oversight. Follow up with hearings. Bring in witnesses, and if they don’t come in willingly, issue subpoenas for them and the documents that will enable Congress to continue to do its job. Enforce these. This would help provide insulation to swing-district House Democrats. More important, it would also put more pressure on the Senate majority leader and vulnerable senators to conduct a fair trial, with witnesses and a presentation of the damning evidence gathered by the House. If Republicans opt for a show trial or kangaroo court, House Democrats — after all their careful work building an ironclad case — have the standing to call them out on it.

The presidential candidates are not off the hook. The 2020 election is on the line. They cannot let Trump define the landscape by proclaiming his eventual exoneration and continuing to invite foreign interference in our elections. They should use the debate stage — especially Thursday’s — to reinforce the historic vote and call on the majority leader to conduct a fair trial.

Democrats have the upper hand. More Americans believe they are not out to get the president politically than do — it’s the Republicans who are seen as acting out of partisanship. That’s the moral high ground here.

And America knows that the president abused his power. America knows that the president has obstructed Congress. America knows that Republicans are playing politics by protecting the president. Democrats have developed a full legislative agenda to run on — that’s the chewing gum. Now’s the time to walk the walk on impeachment. The Constitution deserves a defense.

