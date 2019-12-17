This juxtaposition neatly captures the weakness of the position of Senate Republicans who are already getting thrown on the defensive by the procedural debate over the coming trial.

Simply put, there is no way to credibly defend what we already know Trump did or to credibly defend his ongoing efforts to cover them up — or, indeed, the use of the trial to continue that coverup.

Just look at how Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) are spinning their way through the minefield that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) created by blithely declaring he’d structure Trump’s trial in “total coordination” with Trump’s legal team. The majority leader is often depicted as a devious tactical genius, but in this case, he plainly created problems for his marginal members.

This became evident when Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on McConnell to allow testimony from witnesses with direct knowledge of Trump’s thinking when he froze military aid while extorting Ukraine to carry out his political dirty deeds and to admit other documentary evidence.

McConnell just rejected Schumer’s call for witnesses. But skirmishing and behind-the-scenes negotiations are likely to continue.

This is not a good spot for Collins and Ernst. Look how Collins has responded to Schumer’s demand — by claiming Schumer committed the first procedural sin:

“I was surprised that he didn’t first sit down with the Senate majority leader and discuss his proposals rather than doing a letter that he released to the press,” Collins said. “The more constructive way would have been for him to sit down with Sen. McConnell.”

The niggling flaw in this reasoning is that McConnell went public first. In telling Sean Hannity that the alignment of the Senate GOP’s interests with those of Trump’s will be absolute, McConnell explicitly declared that any prospect of working in a “constructive way” with Schumer will be subverted to Trump’s political imperatives.

Thus, McConnell has already failed by the very standard that Collins belatedly tried to apply to Schumer. Indeed, even Collins admits this: Under questioning, she conceded to reporters that she disapproved of McConnell’s vow to work in lockstep with the White House counsel. Oops.

In this context, as Brian Beutler notes, it becomes obvious that Collins’s real objection to Schumer’s public challenge is that it created an awkward situation for her. However, McConnell’s public declaration also does this: Collins plainly cannot be too associated with a process that (as McConnell telegraphed) will be rigged to protect Trump.

Ernst’s spin, meanwhile, is even more absurd. Ernst reacted to Schumer’s challenge by claiming there’s no need for witnesses, because the whole affair has been “a political exercise from the start”:

“I think we’re good there,” Ms. Ernst said. “I mean, if the House wanted to do more, they could have done more. We don’t need to clean up their sloppy job.”‬

Remarkably, Ernst is pretending not to know that the witnesses Schumer wants were also subpoenaed during the House impeachment inquiry and blocked from appearing by the White House. Those include acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

Ernst has no way to credibly defend the refusal to call these witnesses. After all, Mulvaney and Bolton both directly interacted with Trump over his freezing of military aid and could testify to his motives in doing so.

And remember, a central Trump defense is that the testimony from ringleader Gordon Sondland — who directly communicated to Ukraine that the aid was conditional on announcing the investigations Trump wanted — was speculation and didn’t reflect what Trump actually wanted him to do.

That’s utterly laughable. But the point is, GOP senators must now find a way to continue justifying Trump’s indefensible conditioning of official acts on Ukraine carrying out his corrupt political demands in even more politically difficult circumstances.

They must deny any such conditioning ever happened at all while simultaneously justifying the refusal to hear from the very witnesses to Trump’s state of mind that the White House itself blocked, all while maintaining their own appearance of independence. All Ernst can do is lamely reach for the idea that the whole impeachment was tainted, but this just carries echoes of Trump’s own very Trumpian efforts to discredit the process.

And the American mainstream does not accept that conclusion.

Americans are rejecting Trump’s gaslighting

We should be gratified that 55 percent see the House handling of the process as fair and that 71 percent want more transparency at the Senate trial. True, the Post poll also finds that 49 percent support impeachment and removal, but that’s a plurality, it’s supported by other polls, and it’s actually somewhat high given the severity of the remedy.

What’s key here, though, is that solid majorities support the legitimacy of the process and want the fact-finding to continue. This, despite months of relentless propaganda designed to paint it as nothing but the obsession of an anti-Trump fringe, allied with elites who are working to overthrow the will of the alleged Real American pro-Trump majority:

In reality, Trump lost the 2016 popular vote and won via an electoral college hat trick, got dramatically repudiated by a large national popular majority in 2018, continues to be on the wrong side of a majority that has taken hold in the most unlikely heartland strongholds, and remains historically unpopular. And solid majorities want constitutional processes designed to bind him to the rule of law to continue.

As Michelle Golderg says, the media simply refuses to register the degree to which Trump’s defenders are the ones out of touch with the American mainstream.

I don’t claim to know whether the stance adopted by Collins and Ernst will ultimately cost them their seats in 2020. But anyone who aspires to faithfully convey these events should not sugarcoat just how preposterously absurd — and smacking of desperation — their arguments have become.

