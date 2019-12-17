So what does it say that the only Californian who will be on the Democratic debate stage in Los Angeles on Thursday is not a party activist, and not an elected official, but hedge-fund billionaire Tom Steyer?

It says that Californians aren’t exactly in thrall to their elected leaders. Good luck finding a prominent incumbent with an approval rating above 50 percent.

This dissatisfaction with California’s Democratic officials could soon create some political opportunities — for none other than Steyer. His bid for the White House isn’t going to end in Washington: He is at no better than 4 percent, or sixth place, in any of the RealClearPolitics averages of the four February primary or caucus states. But if Steyer is smart, he’ll look ahead to the possibilities waiting for him back home.

In two years, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been uninspiring in his first year in office, will be up for reelection. Theoretically, this would present Steyer with an opportunity to mount a primary challenge.

Steyer might be deterred by the fact that the last California governor to be denied a second term was Culbert Olson back in 1942. He was a Mormon-turned-atheist remembered for pardoning a socialist activist convicted for his role in a San Francisco bombing. Against the backdrop of World War II, California voters ditched Olson for a law-and-order Republican, Earl Warren. Even Gray Davis, terminated by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the state’s historic 2003 gubernatorial recall election, had secured a second term the previous year.

A better 2022 target would be Steyer’s erstwhile presidential rival, Sen. Kamala D. Harris. California’s junior senator is up for reelection then, and certainly has vulnerabilities. During her first term, she hasn’t compiled much of a record and she’s been an absentee senator; just before Harris dropped out, 61 percent of California Democratic primary voters thought that she should quit the race. She was the preferred candidate of only 7 percent of the California Democrats polled.

True, no incumbent California senator has lost since 1976 (that would be Democrat John Tunney, the inspiration for Robert Redford’s “The Candidate”). But Steyer could, in theory, benefit from the state’s revamped primary system, in which the top two finishers advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation. In fact, the 2016 Senate race was an all-Democratic affair, pitting Harris against former Orange County congresswoman Loretta Sanchez.

If Steyer managed to finish in one of those top two spots — and then quilted together a coalition of disgruntled Democrats, independents and Republicans who wanted to punish Harris for her grandstanding during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh — he might just pull off a victory.

Timing and public opinion may also work in Steyer’s favor. Steyer is probably best known as an enviro-activist who has made climate change his cause célèbre. Before his presidential run, Steyer created the NextGen Climate Action Committee to funnel money to like-minded candidates. In the 2014 cycle, Steyer’s PAC spent $74 million, with mixed results.

But disappointments in that election may have been a matter of timing. A 2014 Pew Research Center survey showed that, while a majority of Americans believed climate change was happening, fewer considered it a matter of national urgency. That’s not the case in present-day California, where Democratic primary voters say climate change is their No. 1 priority.

Steyer’s advisers should be telling him that his presidential ambitions have no chance, but that his California prospects are better than a pipe dream. With whatever time the moderators give him Thursday, Steyer should use the Los Angeles debate to make a home-state pitch that emphasizes his climate-change bona fides.

Assuming, that is, that he continues to view elected office as the best way to achieve his mission. He could always decide to return to the role he played in the 2018 midterm election: congressional angel investor. Steyer spent $123 million in the last election cycle helping Democrats unseat congressional Republicans nationwide, and Democratic strategists credit Steyer’s largesse as critical to flipping the House in 2018 and holding it in 2020. Presumably, his fellow San Franciscan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would welcome the support.

One thing Steyer has made clear: He and his money are soon parted. What remains to be seen is whether he wants to use it to bet on winning over Californians dissatisfied with the Democratic status quo.

