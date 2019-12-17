We need to start from the premise that Republicans in Congress are hopeless. CNN’s Ron Brownstein points out: “House and Senate Republicans have metronomically repeated Trump talking points that witnesses contradicted (such as the insistence that Ukraine was unaware military aid was being held up); rejected by American intelligence agencies, that Ukraine, rather than Russia, interfered in the 2016 US election; and even denied that [President] Trump had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens." And Republicans did so even while supporting obstruction of their own body.

Brownstein continues: “The decision by virtually all House Republicans to view their role as defending Trump, rather than pursuing a genuine assessment of the underlying facts, underscores how partisan imperatives have almost completely eclipsed any commitment to Congress’ independent authority to check and balance the executive branch.” To be clear, it underscores that one party, the Republicans, place partisan imperatives above truth and constitutional government. Given this, is it wrong for Buttigieg to think mutual problem-solving is even possible?

Buttigieg’s broad answer is that we “had to” work together in the past and that we will have to work together in the future, even if we do not agree on how we got to where we are. He lambastes “corporate greed that ripped apart the Rust Belt” (corporations that Republicans support with tax cuts and deregulation) and opposed the Iraq War (although he notes “we had to be united in our mission”).

Sheer necessity — e.g. halting climate change — does not, however, prevail if one side operates in such bad faith that it does not acknowledge the problem exists. If Republicans do not think corporate greed is an issue and fight to keep corporate tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks, the urgency of issues hardly matters.

The answer from Buttigieg’s perspective seems to be that the problem is greater in Washington than in America. (“We keep sending politicians to Washington to fight for us, but then when they get there, they seem more interested in the part about fighting, than the part about us.”) In his meeting with The Post’s Editorial Board, he stressed: “When I talk about this American majority that exists, I’m not talking about a consensus, but where maybe more than 60 percent territory on most of this stuff. On pretty much everything we’re proposing to do, from health to a higher minimum wage to paid family leave, to even gun legislation and a pathway to citizenship and immigration, these are things the American people support.”

In short, he argues that with the right leadership and a result that delivers a hammer blow to a Republican Party that has lost its moral compass and does not actually represent the consensus on policy issues, we can solve the problems we “have to.”

