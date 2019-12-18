Democrats now have the votes to pass two articles of impeachment through the House. Meanwhile, Trump is in a fury: The Post reports that he doesn’t want it to happen and views it as a “stain on his legacy.”

Trump unleashed an overnight Twitter rant suggesting the impeachment is illegitimate, citing the review of the Russia investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general. Trump falsely claimed the IG documented “deep state” crimes, but while he did find serious irregularities, he concluded the investigation was lawful and legitimate.

That rant should be taken as a sign that Trump’s lawlessness will continue going forward. Trump is still counting on his attorney general, William P. Barr, to discredit the Russia investigation, because he badly wants to absolve Russia of sabotaging the 2016 election — and, by extension, his own efforts to coordinate with and benefit from it and his likely criminal efforts to cover all of it up.

This will facilitate more Russian sabotage of the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf — which Trump has openly invited. In helping Trump do this, Barr — who already used his office to whitewash Trump’s obstruction of justice — is putting Trump beyond accountability for his efforts to corrupt both elections on his own behalf.

“I DID NOTHING WRONG!” Trump raged in another tweet, urging his followers to “Read the Transcripts.” In so doing, Trump again asserted that using his office to pressure a foreign leader to manufacture smears of a domestic political rival is absolutely fine, again telegraphing he’ll keep using the levers of government to rig the next election.

Similarly, Trump’s deranged, widely mocked letter fuming over impeachment to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is best understood as a deadly serious indication of what’s to come.

Trump’s missive to Pelosi is full of garish, unhinged lies, but one thing deserves special attention. Trump again claims there was nothing wrong with his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky:

I said to President Zelensky: “I would like you to do us a favor, though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.” I said do us a favor, not me , and our country , not a campaign. I then mentioned the Attorney General of the United States. Every time I talk with a foreign leader, I put America’s interests first.

In reality, on the call, Trump also instructed Zelensky to contact his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to carry out this scheme — a fact he omits — and explicitly singled out potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden and the 2016 CrowdStrike conspiracy theory as the targets of the investigations he demanded.

Trump then adds this:

You know full well that Vice President Biden used his office and $1 billion dollars of U.S. aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was digging into the company paying his son millions of dollars.

That is a pack of lies, as Glenn Kessler shows. But the key point is that Trump is both claiming he pressed Zelensky only in the national interest while also continuing to say that asking Zelensky to announce an investigation smearing Biden in particular is perfectly legitimate.

Thanks to the power of disinformation, Trump’s false claims about Biden’s invented corruption can magically transform a nakedly corrupt effort to rig the election in his own interest into something that’s in the interests of the country.

This underscores why Trump is getting impeached. Trump will not let go of the original corrupt goal of soliciting foreign interference in our election — and by falsely continuing to claim this constitutes acting in national interest, he’s unabashedly subverting it to his own.

Right now, the GOP-controlled Senate is moving to prevent the testimony at his Senate trial of the witnesses that the White House itself blocked — precisely because they can surely testify to Trump’s corrupt, extortive motive in freezing military aid to Ukraine.

What Trump did is very likely a federal crime, as well — and so, Trump’s GOP defenders are working to place him beyond the reach of accountability and the law.

Trump’s efforts to corrupt our election will continue. By using the impeachment inquiry — and the coming trial — to buttress Trump’s disinformation along these lines, his GOP defenders are also working to put that betrayal of our country beyond the reach of accountability.

GOP leader gives away the game

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) unwittingly gave away the game, by saying this:

For the Democrats sitting in districts that voted to send President Trump to the White House — if you vote to impeach tomorrow, you will be defying the vote of your own constituents.

Every House Democrat was elected as well, and in voting for impeachment, they will be carrying out the House’s constitutional authority to do so. But the only voters that matter are the ones who voted for Trump in 2016 — those who elected the Democratic House don’t exist — and as such, Trump cannot be legitimately impeached simply by virtue of having been elected.

This idiotic argument undermines itself — impeachment can only be directed at a president who was previously elected by definition — but it’s the actual position held by Trump and Republicans, who regularly call impeachment a “coup.”

Trump cannot be legitimately impeached, and he is absolutely within his right to use the levers of government to corrupt the next election, to try and evade accountability at the hands of voters. And there is no legitimate mechanism to constrain him from continuing to do just that.

This is the actual position of Trump and his GOP defenders. And it underscores why Trump must be impeached.

