Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has the same objective with every debate and every appearance: indict capitalism and make the case for a wholesale reinvention of our democracy. In his worst-case scenario, Sanders gets snippy with other candidates, worst of all with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), whose voters he needs to sway. In the best case, he looks principled while Warren sounds slippery and opportunistic on issues such as Medicare-for-all. That might break free a chunk of voters who thought Warren was a more palatable alternative to Sanders but, nevertheless, committed to the same progressive agenda as Sanders.

Warren has been in a nose dive in the polls, so her aim should be to convince voters she is still a top-tier candidate who would be viable against President Trump. Her biggest fear is not just getting tripped up on Medicare-for-all but on her attacks against South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The problem here is hypocrisy. She dinged Democrats for thinking too small, but now she too is backing away from Medicare-for-all. Likewise, she has attacked Buttigieg for working for McKinsey and Co., although she worked for chemical, real estate and finance clients (and has not released her tax returns for those years). She also criticized Buttigieg for holding big-donor events, but she better not swear them off during the general election and get labeled as a patsy unable to keep stride with Trump. In the best case for Warren, someone else takes on Buttigieg, and no one else really wants to engage on health care.

Buttigieg has been on a roll, and we all know what happens when someone is perceived as a threat: Everyone piles on. However, that did not happen during the last debate, so there might be a lot of pent-up aggression coming from other candidates this time. Buttigieg’s aims are to avoid appearing defensive and to exhibit his famous calm, cool and wonky persona. He would like nothing better to see all the “Washington politicians” fight among themselves so he can present himself as the one to rise above partisanship and bring the country together. His nightmare would be a gaffe on race or a callow retort that aggravates concerns about whether he is ready to make the leap to the Oval Office.

Nipping at the front-runners’ heels, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) has a shot to make a strong showing in Iowa and pick up momentum to become the alternative to Biden. Her aim should be to duplicate her performance in the last debate when she sure seemed like a top-tier candidate, made the case for electability and managed to thread the needle as the centrist who is neither too old (like Biden) nor too young (like Buttigieg). Her biggest problem would be in getting left out of the discussion, becoming an afterthought in the race. She may have to elbow her way into the conversation without coming across as rude or hostile (for which voters have a low threshold when the candidate is a woman). Her dream outcome would be shaky performances by the two moderates — Biden and Buttigieg — leaving her with the claim to be the strongest moderate in the race.

Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer share the same objective, appearing to be serious contenders rather than simply quirky entertainment. At a most basic level, they have to answer the question as to why they are still there when much-better-qualified candidates are not. Yang would be well served by underscoring that, in a party as diverse as the Democrats, it is weird to have mostly a bunch of white people onstage. Instead of making one of his eye-rolling cracks about Asians, he would do well to explain his parents’ immigration story and show how he is more representative of the party than the six white people at his side. Both Yang and Steyer would benefit by presenting a serious policy idea or two, explaining why politicians just don’t get what is going on. Their worst outcome would be to have been ignored or worse, not taken seriously by the moderators or other candidates.

