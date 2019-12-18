Now, after getting dinged for creative math and watching opponents attack her for trying to take health insurance away from tens of millions of people, she says — wait for it — “You don’t have to take it, but it’s available to you if you want it. The choice is yours.” Now, she is willing, as she said on her latest swing through Iowa, to tell voters: “We’re going to push through health care that’s available to everyone. ... You don’t have to, but it’s your choice if you want to come in and get full health-care coverage.”

AD

AD

Is Warren thinking too small? Should she be running in the Republican primary? No, of course not. The goal is covering everyone, so why force people to give up health-care coverage they like, right? But that leaves us wondering what she has been fighting about with her rivals for months and what it means to say she is “with Bernie” Sanders.

Her shift came in November when she rolled out her implementation plan. This meant that for at least three years, “children under 18 and people at up to 200% of the poverty level, around $51,000 in income for a family of four,” would get Medicare for free while others would have the chance to buy into it. In her third year, she would introduce a bill to get Medicare-for-all — the plan she insisted she supported before she was forced to show how to pay for it and before mainstream Democrats figured out that this would be political death for their party.

The media have noticed Warren’s reversal, or if you prefer, her retreat. Again, I think Medicare-for-all is economically and politically unsustainable, so I am pleased that she has changed her tune. But it does seem that she owes an explanation to voters and an apology of sorts to her opponents, whom she ridiculed for preserving choice. More difficult for her may be convincing moderates that she really has given up on Medicare-for-all (and won’t be stuck with it in a general-election battle) and convincing progressives that she is still “with Bernie.” It is a problem, especially for a candidate running on authenticity and “fighting,” to do a 180-degree turn like that. I imagine it will come up in the debates.

AD

AD

Read more:

AD