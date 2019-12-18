* Amanda Marcotte explains why every Democrat voting for impeachment is vitally important even if it’s a futile gesture.
* Rick Hasen argues that Democrats should have included Trump’s violation of campaign finance laws in the articles of impeachment.
* Simon Rosenberg explains why Democrats should be making a bigger deal of all the Trump associates who have been convicted of crimes or soon will be.
* A.B. Stoddard looks at the shoes still to drop, and at why Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump have plenty to fear from Lev Parnas.
* John Stoehr urges pundits to stop talking about the political impact of impeachment, because it could skew the outcome of a deeply momentous process.
* Lawrence Mishel and Melat Kassa have new data showing just how much better the rich and super-rich have done in recent years than the rest of us.
* Monica Alba reports that the Trump campaign is concerned about millions of voters who supported him in 2016 but have disengaged since then.
* Leo Shane III reports on a new Military Times poll showing that half of active-duty servicepeople have an unfavorable view of the president.
* Lisa Friedman reports that as villainous coal baron Robert Murray’s company spiralled into bankruptcy, he paid himself $14 million and threw another $1 million at efforts to convince people climate change isn’t real.
* Nathan Hodge reports that convicted Russian spy Maria Butina will now have a show on Russian TV network RT, where she can advocate for Trump’s reelection more directly.
* And finally, Trump was so proud of his infantile letter to Pelosi that he actually did this:
Thanks for this card & your 6 page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/kUDektXMvt— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 18, 2019