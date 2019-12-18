In refusing to criticize a president who has, in the eyes of a majority of the country, put his personal issues above national security and obstructed a constitutionally authorized investigation (not to mention, revealed himself in his letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) yet again to be unhinged and divorced from reality), Republican go-alongers raise the important question: What good are they doing?

We already knew that Republicans have one response to every policy issue: What does Trump want? Trump wanted Brett M. Kavanaugh confirmed as Supreme Court justice and a tax bill that benefited the rich and corporations as he unleashed a gusher of red ink. The self-proclaimed fiscal conservative and pro-choice Collins gave him what he wanted on both counts. Take money from the Pentagon to spend on a useless wall? Ernst, Gardner, McSally and Tillis (who first said no and then fell into line) all said, “Fine!” Ernst represents a farm state getting socked by Trump’s trade tariffs, yet she, like the rest of the GOP caucus, grumbles and does nothing.

All these Republicans have assented to the do-nothing strategy implemented by McConnell at Trump’s behest. There will be no consideration of House bills on voting rights, prescription drug costs, legal protection for “dreamers,” pay equity, gun safety, anti-corruption measures, nondiscrimination against LGBTQ Americans and climate change. None of the 275 bipartisan bills passed by the House will come up for consideration.

Like an innocent bystander, Collins declared this fall: “I miss the Senate that used to spend the odd-year really legislating and really working on policy. We seem now to be caught up in a constant campaign and that is, I think, a disservice to the American people.” If only she were a member of the majority that controlled an important legislative body.

McSally has taken to bragging about the 37 bills she has introduced. However, the Arizona Republic reports, “Of the nine lawmakers serving their first terms in the Senate, McSally has introduced the most at 37 bills. However, only one has passed the Senate.” Apparently, being in the Republican majority does not mean actually delivering for Arizonans.

It is a mystery as to what these lawmakers, who bill themselves as sensible, can-do lawmakers, have to brag about. In their docility to Trump and McConnell, they have stopped working for their constituents.

What the impeachment process has revealed is the response to any of Trump’s lies, his coverup, his betrayal of American national security and violations of his oath: What can we do to help? Just like their House counterparts, Republican senators such as Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and John Neely Kennedy (La.) deliberately repeat Kremlin propaganda and misstate what Trump has said, as preserved in the rough transcript of the July 25 call and in airing his remarks on the White House grounds. Ernst, Collins, Gardner, McSally and Tillis remain mute, thereby signaling their assent.

Trump wanted no airing of the facts of his misconduct but instead a coverup preventing key witnesses and documents from coming to light. The party that impeached President Bill Clinton and claimed President Barack Obama was a tyrant wants to make sure that Trump gets his way. Ernst, Collins, Gardner, McSally and Tillis appear ready to support rules that exclude available witnesses and documents. Trump authorizes Rudolph W. Giuliani to continue seeking help from foreigners to influence our elections. Ernst, Collins, Gardner, McSally and Tillis remain silent, again assenting to rules that might require his testimony.

These senators have become enablers of Trump’s “high crimes and misdemeanors” — accessories after the fact. They could repudiate his Russian propaganda, subpoena evidence, call out his lies, condemn his calls for foreigners to influence our election and insist he call off his bagman Giuliani, who continues to travel to Ukraine to solicit information from foreign nationals in an effort to undercut impeachment. Republican senators could do all these things, but they choose not to.

What is the excuse for a senator who declines to defend his or her branch’s power to check the executive and who refuses to either exercise independent judgment or stick to his or her own stated convictions? There is none. Republican senators with virtually no exceptions have violated their oaths and failed to represent their states’ interests, hoping voters will forget or be bamboozled by Trump’s demagoguery into believing it’s all the Democrats’ fault. If Iowa, Maine, Colorado, Arizona and North Carolina want senators to abide by the Constitution and act on their behalf instead of at an increasingly crazed president’s behest, the only solution is to throw out the incumbents. Surely they have done nothing to earn another six years.

