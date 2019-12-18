If articles of impeachment do get to the [House] floor, neither Warner’s cover nor mad deflection skills would save Luria and Spanberger from having to cast a vote that will define the 2020 election and their prospects for reelection.

At the time, Luria and Spanberger were doing their best to deflect questions about impeachment. By mid-September, they had joined the Democratic chorus calling for impeachment hearings.

And now, with the House poised to vote on two articles of impeachment, Luria and Spanberger said they will vote “yes.”

As The Post’s Jenna Portnoy reported, the GOP “backlash against targeted Democrats in pro-Trump districts, including Spanberger and Luria, was swift.”

Yes it was.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves said, “Rep. Abigail Spanberger touted the need for Congress to work across the aisle, but it’s clear from her support for impeaching President Trump that she is beholden to Nancy Pelosi and progressive Democrats, not Virginians.”

Fair enough, as political statements from this White House go.

But the post-impeachment vote question has nothing to do with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) or progressives. It’s whether Spanberger and Luria can win their largely suburban districts in 2020.

There’s not a great deal of polling data on impeachment, either statewide or in the 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts, specifically.

An early October poll from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Wilder School showed Virginians weren’t eager to see the president impeached and removed from office. They wanted more proof before making that leap.

A Christopher Newport University Wason Center poll from late October offered slightly more specific data on how impeachment might play in the 2nd and 7th.

That poll’s focus was how impeachment affected voters’ views in four state Senate races. Two of those contests, the 7th and 10th state Senate districts, are part of the 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts, respectively.

The polling said a majority of voters viewed the opening of the impeachment inquiry as the “right thing to do.” How that data broke down by district isn’t clear.

The Election Day results, though, were very clear. Voters chose a Republican for the open 7th Senate District seat in Virginia and turned out an incumbent Republican in the Chesterfield/Powhatan/Richmond-based 10th District.

Taking great license with the polls and the General Assembly election results could lead one to guess that Luria faces a greater reelection challenge because of the impeachment issue than Spanberger does.

There is one more bit of polling that could help provide context on how these impeachment votes may play out.

The National Republican Congressional Committee issued polling data in early October that attempted to show how Democrats like Luria and Spanberger were playing with electoral fire over the impeachment issue.

Surely, with numbers showing that a generic GOP candidate defeats a pro-impeachment Democrat in places like the 2nd and 7th Congressional Districts, Luria and Spanberger would back off. No chance. Luria and Spanberger have made their choices and are prepared for whatever consequences may result.

So reflecting back on that column I wrote in August: Yes, it still looks like impeachment is the biggest issue these two freshman lawmakers will face in 2020.

Unless, of course, their Democratic counterparts in the Virginia General Assembly manage to foist a host of unexpected issues on their plates (think guns, abortion, taxes, spending; the list is growing).

