When Williamson appeared on the debate stage this past summer, she sounded all but loopy at times, talking about such things as the need to “harness love” in a high-society accent that’s a long way from the Texan drawl she had in the 1990s. But over her two appearances, she also called migrant family separations “collective child abuse” and spoke up in favor of reparations for slavery. She castigated the people standing with her on the debate stage: “The Democratic Party needs to understand that we should be the party that talks, not just about symptoms, but about causes.”

David Brooks called Williamson’s ideas “wackadoodle” but also posited that, of all the candidates, she possessed “the best grasp of this election.” The wackadoodle won the long game — as well it should have. Williamson is not a professional politician. People quickly remembered — or were reminded — of her less than firm support for vaccines and such past statements as suggesting people “pray for angels to surround the country” and form a “mystical shield.”

But this stuff does not deter her longtime fans, or people who discover her through them — a group that appears to make up the bulk of the audience in Manhattan. They cheer as she tells them the United States is like a family dealing with an addict.

“You have someone you love, they drink too much, they use drugs,” she tells the audience. “That moment comes, when someone calls and says, ’Do you think we should do something?’ We know that moment in our gut.”

“That’s right,” I hear the woman sitting in back of me say.

“It’s time to wake up from our magical thinking,” Williamson continues. Our political system is “a cancer,” and our business culture is a “sociopathic economic system,” she says. Our government is not doing its job and is, all too often, “a system of legalized bribery.” Climate change is coming. The future of our democracy is at risk.

Sure, Williamson’s critique comes wrapped in the language of recovery, but it’s not exactly a stretch to say American life is — well, it’s dysfunctional. Our political structure appears incapable of meeting the challenge of mass shootings or entrenched inequality. And, to borrow Williamson’s words for a moment, our politics lack love. We are a nation that snatches meals from hungry schoolchildren because their parents can’t afford their lunch bills, while electing a born-into-wealth president who presides over an administration that insists many people on Medicaid and SNAP are malingerers in need of a punishing kick in the pants so they’ll work.

It’s exhausting, this world we live in. Self-help — whether practical or spiritual — puts the individual at the center of change and gives an answer and hope. Sure, Williamson’s books and other work are an easy to lampoon mélange of free-ranging spirituality, new-age sentiment and the language of recovery. But it’s also true, as Micki McGee, the author of Self-Help, Inc., once told me, that telling people they can make an impact seems to give them the incentive to take action and make the changes they can.

But despite Williamson’s best efforts, that doesn’t seem to be translating over to politics, at least for the audience at this event. Take the woman sitting behind me: Nancy Labov, 57, the founder of a New Jersey nonprofit devoted to combating addiction. She loves Williamson because “she’s got a truthful message and speaks from the heart,” but when I ask how the talk translates into political action, she draws a blank. “I’m not so political,” she says.” She suggests I speak with the friend who accompanied her, Kathy O’Leary, 54, an assistant administrator for hospice. She’s reading a Williamson book now and came for more information but appears most interested in Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Mike Bloomberg. “I was a huge fan when he was mayor of New York City.”

Williamson’s not exactly a practical, political thinker. She’s not Warren, standing for hours in a selfie line after talking about specific ways to end political corruption. She’s not former vice president Joe Biden, who has suffered multiple life tragedies, taps into grief, but also has decades of government service under his belt. And she’s not Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who calls for systemic change while highlighting specific policies to help Americans drowning in financial waters after decades of inequality.

It’s ridiculous that Marianne Williamson is running for president. But, then again, it’s even more ridiculous that Donald Trump is president. So I’ll say this for Williamson: She’s not a serial con artist. She’s doesn’t tell us, for the most part, what can’t be done. She might promote magical mystical thinking, but she’s not so deluded that she’s telling us things will change because Republicans will experience an epiphany. She says we need to love one another more and that, as a society, we need an intervention so we use the power in our hands to fix things. You don’t need to support her quest to agree there is something to be said for these sentiments. The United States would be a better place if more of us acted on them.

