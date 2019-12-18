Here’s another myth: The Republicans have a defense for Trump. We have heard screaming, declarations without facts (He did nothing wrong!) and accusations that Democrats have been out to get him from the start (the same could have been said about Richard Nixon’s enemies). These are not defenses. When they get around to the facts, they regurgitate lies and misstatements that have gained currency on Fox News:
- He did not mention former vice president Joe Biden in the July 25 call. In fact, he and his son were mentioned multiple times.
- He cared about corruption. He never raised the topic, concealed the reason that aid was held up, dispensed his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to get smears solely about Biden and Burisma from corrupt Ukrainians, and released aid before any anti-corruption measures were taken. The entire national security team understood this was about Burisma, and Burisma meant the Bidens.
- The aid was eventually released. Not before more Ukrainians were killed and only after Trump was caught.
- Biden did something wrong. No, the Obama administration and the West more generally wanted prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired because he was not investigating corruption. And no, there was no ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden.
- The impeachment process was unfair. Trump could have participated but did not. He was afforded every right prior impeached presidents received.
If Republicans had facts, they would not deploy easily debunked lies. If senior aides could exonerate him, they would be freed to testify.
The third myth we have seen exploded is that impeachment was going to pry loose a bunch of nervous moderate Democrats, creating a problem for Pelosi and Democratic leadership. This myth, by the way, was largely spread by mainstream media that speculated on handfuls of defections. Only two Democrats, including defecting New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, voted against the House resolution laying out the rules for the impeachment inquiry.
The fourth myth is that there are not enough facts to impeach. For starters, impeachment is akin to an indictment. In the world of criminal indictments, I suspect there are few cases in which you have multiple, public incriminating statements (e.g. the July 25 call, Trump inviting Ukraine and China to meddle, Trump encouraging Giuliani to keep foraging for dirt, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s admission of a quid pro quo). Aside from that, it is inconsistent to claim a paucity of facts and deny admission at trial of definitive evidence because the president won’t agree to let it in.
The fifth myth is that this will incite Trump’s base and demoralize Democrats. Hundreds of pro-impeachment rallies sprung up around the country on the eve of the House vote, but there were no anti-impeachment demonstrations, as Center for American Progress’s Neera Tanden pointed out. It is hard to claim this is a big loser for Democrats when half the country wants Trump impeached, about the level when Nixon finally resigned.
The final myth blown to smithereens Wednesday is the notion that there are Republicans of goodwill in the House ready to call out Trump’s conduct as wrong and unacceptable but arguing that it does not quite amount to an impeachable offense. We have not heard that so far on impeachment day. To be a Trump Republican is to dump all moral reasoning and intellectual honesty. A party that supports the author of the raving lunacy displayed in Trump’s Tuesday letter to Pelosi and that parrots provably false statements is not one deserving of respect nor certainly one to be trusted with power.
