A new analysis from the New York Times finds that Trump and his GOP allies have spent over $16 million on ads about impeachment, attacking Democrats with lies about how the impeachment is rigged and Trump didn’t extort Ukraine. By contrast, Democratic Party groups and outside allies have spent just over $5 million on impeachment-related ads, with the vast majority going to ads on health care and other issues.

At least one swing district Democrat thinks this failure to more frontally take on impeachment a mistake.

I talked to Rep. Tom Malinowski, who flipped a New Jersey district in 2018 that leans three points more Republican than the nation as a whole, according to the Cook Political Report’s metric, and which Hillary Clinton carried by one point over Trump in 2016.

“When the stakes are this high, you have to play to win,” Malinowski told me, adding that more effort should be aimed at reaching the “patriotic middle of America.”

As the Times reports, the vast bulk of Democratic advertising is focused on issues like health care, for the simple reason that this worked in 2018, helping drive the takeover of the House. Such issues also drove big Democratic wins in 2019, including gubernatorial victories in deep red Kentucky and Louisiana.

The result, however, is that the paid-media debate over impeachment is being dominated by Republicans. As the Times notes: “The Democratic advertising effort postures an alternate reality where the only thing on people’s minds in Washington is health care, drug costs and fighting for better wages.”

Malinowski emphasized that Democrats were right to keep talking about such issues, but noted that this shouldn’t preclude a much more robust persuasion effort to counter Republicans on impeachment.

“It’s extremely important to remind people that the House has been legislating on issues,” Malinowski told me.

But Malinowski added: “I think we need to be talking about everything we are doing right now, from the legislation we are passing to defending the rule of law. The notion that this election will only be fought on the safe ground of health care is unrealistic.”

Malinowski stressed that he will be talking about infrastructure, health care, and prescription drugs, but said the topic of Trump’s impeachment cannot be avoided in paid media.

“I want the party to be emphasizing the good work we’ve done on these issues,” Malinowski said. “I just don’t think we can escape talking about the elephant in the room. And since we can’t escape it, I want us to do it effectively.”

But what does that look like? Malinowski shared his own experiences discussing the topic with swing voters, noting that he emphasizes “the cost to national security of a president who sells out the national interest for personal gain.”

Malinowski recounted that he tries to explain Trump’s abuses of power by relating them to “our daily interaction with government at all levels.”

“I ask people to imagine that their house is on fire, and they call 911, and the dispatcher says, ‘We’d love to help. We’re going to need a favor, though,’” Malinowski said, echoing Trump’s corrupt pressure on the Ukrainian president.

“Or you enroll your kid in school,” Malinowski continued. “The principal says, ‘We’d love to have him. We need you to do us a favor, though.’ That’s what this is, on an international level.”

Malinowski said that some voters greet this kind of approach with absolute denial. But he shed some interesting light on those voters who can be reached.

“There are a lot of folks out there who understand that what the president did was lousy, but aren’t necessarily convinced we should be impeaching him,” Malinowski said. “We do have to speak to those voters about why this is of fundamental importance.”

Reaching such voters, Malinowski said, requires that Democrats “ground our arguments in conservative principles, focusing on national security, on rule of law, and on the idea that the oath of office requires all of us to make decisions in the country’s interests, and not in our personal interest.”

“Those are principles that people embrace across party lines, so long as there’s at least some agreement on the facts,” Malinowski said.

That last point, of course, is the rub -- and this will be especially true as the disinformation warfare cranks into overdrive after impeachment. Look for Trump and his allies to flood the airwaves with nonstop propaganda, not just about Trump’s (nonexistent) vindication after the Senate’s likely acquittal, but also with wildly inflated claims of a post-impeachment resurgence in popularity as well.

Largely ceding the paid-media field in such an environment seems inexplicable.

