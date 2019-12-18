He may, however, be held accountable in the one way that means the most to him.

Just a few weeks ago, it was common to hear that Trump secretly wanted to be impeached. He craves attention! He thrives on conflict! It’ll get his base worked up! Nobody is saying that anymore, because it was never true.

If you need to know how utterly freaked out Trump is right now, you only have to read the six-page unhinged rant he delivered to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who has lost none of her ability to drive him batty. It contained eight exclamation points, the occasional use of all caps (“you have found NOTHING!”), numerous lies and distortions, extensive petulant whining, an accusation that Pelosi (a devout Catholic) is lying when she says she prays for him, and perhaps most revealing, an excoriation of her for acting like an adult and treating this process with the seriousness it deserves:

AD

AD

Perhaps most insulting of all is your false display of solemnity. You apparently have so little respect for the American People that you expect them to believe that you are approaching this impeachment somberly, reservedly, and reluctantly. No intelligent person believes what you are saying.

Though the voice is 100 percent Trump, he didn’t just dictate it in a rage. According to The Post’s reporting:

Trump worked on the letter for more than a week, revising drafts with policy adviser Stephen Miller and legislative affairs director Eric Ueland … The president did not want White House lawyers to review it until the final stages, the person said, and some of them warned against including certain passages.

If this is what they left in, we can only imagine what they took out.

Though any president would be upset by impeachment, Trump’s distress reflects his particular personality and priorities. In a 2014 appearance on “Fox & Friends,” he described how awful it would be for Barack Obama to be impeached — or at least what Trump imagined it would be like.

“He would be a mess," Trump said. "He would be thinking about nothing but. It would be a horror show for him. It would be an absolute embarrassment. It would go down on his record permanently.”

AD

We’ll never know how Obama would have reacted, but Bill Clinton was famously able to “compartmentalize,” setting aside his anger over impeachment when he had to do his actual job.

AD

Trump shows little such ability, and it’s not surprising given that no president in history has been so utterly obsessed with the minutiae of his public image. Indeed, for Trump that is the first and last measure of success; policy victories have meaning only insofar as they can be used for his own personal aggrandizement.

Therein lies an irony in Trump’s presidency: He’s the most famous person in the world, yet he has less ability to control his public image today than he did 30 years ago when he was calling up reporters pretending to be “John Barron” to tell them about all the beautiful women he was supposedly sleeping with.

AD

We’ve been told a hundred times that the impeachment hearings in the House did not move public opinion. But as Eric Boehlert pointed out, this is always described as a failure for Democrats but it’s also a failure for Trump.

AD

After all, he has been attacking impeachment relentlessly since the process began, with no discernible effect. His every tweet is immediately replayed all across the news media, there are millions of dollars being spent on advertising against impeachment by his allies, and he has friendly news outlets reinforcing his message day in and day out.

Yet Trump has failed to move public opinion one iota in his direction. Nearly half the public still thinks he should be impeached and removed.

AD

Trump, of course, will almost certainly be acquitted in the Senate. Even so, Trump knows that impeachment (“the very ugly word,” as he wrote to Pelosi) will be attached to his name forever, not as a footnote or a weird episode that can be placed to the side of the rest of what happened in his presidency, but as the very centerpiece of it, the culmination of so much of what came before.

AD

That stain on his image, the idea that he could be remembered less for wealth and success than for corruption and disgrace, is what keeps Trump up at night, and keeps him madly tweeting. Nothing has ever mattered more to him than image, the view of him in the eyes of others. Wealth is meaningless if others don’t know you’re rich. Success is only worthwhile if it produces envy. You haven’t won until you’ve rubbed the victory in the face of a loser.

Impeachment followed by acquittal may feel unsatisfying. But if it is followed by a defeat next November (and perhaps the unmasking along the way of the tax returns he has so desperately concealed), we may look back and say that even if he didn’t get quite what he deserved, he at least got the one kind of accountability he truly feared.

AD