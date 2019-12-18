But even a scandal like this one, it seems, requires “balance.” I was ushered into the studio alongside an unfailingly pro-Trump voice. Before we even began, I knew what he was going to say. He didn’t disappoint.

Rather than attempting to dispute the details of Trump’s conduct, he claimed that the real scandal was that former vice president Joe Biden had previously intervened to pressure the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor because he was investigating Biden’s son Hunter. That is a lie. It’s exactly the opposite of what happened. (That prosecutor was fired because he was corrupt and was failing to investigate corruption. The decision to pressure him out was supported by the International Monetary Fund, the European Union and even some Senate Republicans, who signed a letter backing reforms to the prosecutor’s office because of corruption concerns. It wasn’t remotely controversial at the time.)

I suspected that the pro-Trump pundit did not know those details and that, if he were pushed, the fact that he was just parroting debunked talking points would become clear.

But I faced the same dilemma that confronts every pro-fact commentator in the Trump era. I knew the interview would last five minutes. Should I spend it refuting the lie that was just told or explaining the broader truth of the scandal? It’s an impossible choice. If you let the lie slide, people will wrongly believe it is true. But if you correct the lie, the airtime is sucked away from the bigger truth. The battle gets fought on Trumpian fantasy turf instead of on the plane of reality. And that’s the point.

This time, I decided to combat the lie. I turned to the Trump defender and asked a basic question: What is the name of the prosecutor that Biden helped push out? He frantically started unlocking his phone, trying to delay as he Googled it. I helpfully explained that what he had said was a lie; that the prosecutor’s name was Viktor Shokin; and that he was fired for corruption in 2016.

Understandably, since I had just said that the other person had told a lie, the host gave him a chance to respond. Before I knew it, the five minutes were up. An interview about a major, very real Trump scandal had become an interview about a fictional Biden scandal. Because the facts were on my side, I won the argument. But he probably won the Trumpian information war.

In this instance, the host played the role of a dispassionate observer, letting us battle it out as though facts were opinions best left in the eye of the beholder. But they aren’t. Facts are facts.

The role of journalists is to be objective, not “balanced.” If a commentator trots out a well-worn lie, the host needs to correct it immediately. And if they trot out lies over and over, that person should not be a guest again.

But booking producers and hosts face a difficult dilemma too. Trump lies routinely. As a result, many pro-fact commentators are wrongly labeled as “anti-Trump” partisans. And if media outlets don’t invite pro-Trump commentators who repeat Trump’s false and misleading statements, those outlets are accused of bias. So, time after time, lies get airtime, and statements of fact become bickering matches that seem like exchanges of opinion. It’s good for TV. But it’s bad for democracy.

Unfortunately, those who practice Trumpian disinformation — such as Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani — understand that the best way to combat damning facts is with a series of what disinformation expert Peter Pomerantsev calls “information events.” Once you don’t care whether what you say is true or false, you can view reality as disposable. Just toss out names of random Ukrainians that nobody knows and say it’s all part of a shadowy Democratic conspiracy. Throw in the classics for good measure: Call it a “deep state witch hunt.” It’s high-stakes theater wherein you hope that the audience is duped enough that they still clap at the end of the performance.

It’s no surprise, then, that Trump’s bizarre six-page rant sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) resurrects that false accusation against Biden. Despite having been debunked over and over, the lie has taken root. It’s here to stay. And unless media outlets stop amplifying disinformation artists, the Trump playbook will ensure that, next November, millions of people will vote for Trump because of something they believe to be true, rather than something that is.

