With President Trump in an unusually weak position for an incumbent president running for reelection and the widespread understanding that the Republican Party is living on borrowed time demographically, with its almost entirely white base of support, voter suppression could become more important to the GOP’s election plans than ever.

And purges are a key component of that strategy. Many states operate on a “use it or lose it” principle: If you haven’t voted in a couple of elections, the state sends you a notice, and if you don’t respond, they strike you from the rolls. Then the next time you show up to vote, you find that you’re no longer registered.

It isn’t just Georgia where this is a matter of controversy right now. In Wisconsin — a key battleground state and ground zero for Republican vote suppression — a state judge just ordered 234,000 names removed from the rolls, ruling that when the state sends voters a notice that they’re in danger of being removed, they should have only 30 days to reply (a detail the notices did not inform voters of). Democratic state officials have filed suit in federal court to stop the purge.

But they may not succeed. Last year the five conservative justices on the Supreme Court upheld a similar Republican-ordered voter purge in Ohio. Research had shown that the purge was much more likely to sweep out Democratic voters, who are more likely to vote sporadically.

Republicans deny that they have any partisan motives; they claim that voter purges are just a way of cleaning up the rolls. But we all know the truth: If purges didn’t work to suppress Democratic votes, Republicans wouldn’t be so eager to do them.

But what about Collins’s argument? Does the increased turnout in Georgia, which happened despite the fact that Brian Kemp (then the state’s chief election official, now its governor) purged hundreds of thousands of voters prove that purges aren’t actually helping Republicans win elections unfairly?

The answer is no, because those suppression efforts take place in a dynamic environment where they inevitably produce a reaction from Democrats. Faced with Republican voter suppression, Democrats usually put extra effort into registration and turnout drives in order to overcome it. That’s what happened in Georgia, as Kemp’s Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, mounted an enormous grassroots mobilization that wasn’t quite enough to overcome Kemp’s control of the election system. While we can’t say for sure what the outcome would have been, we do know that tens if not hundreds of thousands of properly eligible voters were kicked off the rolls ahead of an election decided by 55,000 votes.

So higher minority turnout doesn’t mean the purge failed to do what Republicans wanted and Democrats feared. It’s as if the two of us were going to run a race and I put pebbles in your shoes and kicked you in the shins, then you struggled through the pain and managed to make it close at the end, to which I said, “See, I didn’t hurt your chances. You almost won.”

As we move into an election year, you can bet that more than a few state governments controlled by Republicans are going to look at what will inevitably be a close election and decide that another thumb on the scale might be just what they need to hold on to their own power and make sure Trump gets their electoral votes. Democrats will sue, and lose in court more often than not. Then they’ll have to work twice as hard to overcome the ways Republicans have rigged the system in their favor. The only way Democrats can stop them is to win, no matter how hard Republicans make it.

