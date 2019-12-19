The Star Wars universe, it’s fair to say, has been one of the few constants in my 43 years, besides my family. Even in Iran’s Evin prison, where I spent 18 months of my life, I was reminded that the Force was with me.

As I sat one lonely afternoon in my cell, staring at the small television that was my only link to the outside world, a familiar yellow font filled the screen. The state broadcaster was playing “Episode IV — A New Hope.” Tears welled up in my eyes as I watched a dubbed version of the first story that inspired me to look beyond my own horizons.

A few weeks later, the same channel aired “Episode I — The Phantom Menace.” I can assure you, from hard-earned experience, that it’s as bad in Persian as it is in English. It turned out that George Lucas’s universe wasn’t so perfect after all. It was a good reminder of how risky it is to place our hopes and dreams in anyone whose job is to satisfy large and multigenerational constituencies. Whether the person in question is a politician, artist or athlete, someone among their fans is bound to be disappointed.

As #TheRiseOfSykwalker arrives in theaters, let's not forget that it all started in the imagination of just 1 man: GEORGE LUCAS. He alone created that galaxy far, far away that has inspired generations. Then, he let me be a part of it & changed my life forever...#ALifetimeOfLuke pic.twitter.com/0HPUUrInUj — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2019

That’s why I’m grateful that “The Rise of Skywalker" has, at a minimum, ended this saga without doing any irreparable damage. Because, like a blanket or a teddy bear, Star Wars was always there for me, and now it’s time to let it go.

But not without a bit of nostalgic reflection. “A New Hope” was released in May 1977, when I just 14 months old. As my brother and I grew up, we got every Kenner action figure they made, as well as the various ships and even the Death Star (complete with trash compactor). Birthday cakes were adorned with sugar versions of R2-D2 and C-3PO. Key scenes from the first movie papered my bedroom walls as far back as I can remember, until I was 14. The only outfit I’ve ever owned that I still consider irreplaceable is my set of Yoda Underoos.

Since I grew up in Marin County, Calif., the image of Lucas always loomed. The Skywalker Ranch, the massive piece of land where the Star Wars creator lived and worked, was just a couple of exits up the road.

Considered reclusive and unapproachable, Lucas could sometimes be seen having breakfast with his kids on Christmas morning at the IHOP or the Peppermill, the only restaurants in the area open on that day.

Seeing him was enough. I never mustered the courage to approach him. I didn’t need to: He’d given us so much already.

During the long gap following the original trilogy, there was plenty of debate with fellow fans about what new Star Wars movies might look like.

In the mid-1990s, when rumblings about the possibility of a new trilogy began to multiply, I was still naive. The thought that I might be disappointed by them never once crossed my mind.

“Prequel” was already a word then, but it hadn’t yet become a slur. So in 1999, when “The Phantom Menace” was about to be released, I did exactly what I knew I was supposed to do: I slept in line at the Century Cinema Theater in Corte Madera, Calif. The same theater where every previous Star Wars movie had played.

Sixteen years earlier, as a 7-year-old, I had waited impatiently in the exact same place to see the first showing of “Return of the Jedi.”

It was a valuable lesson: Life sometimes comes full circle, and it’s not always a happy occurrence.

When the first film of the final trilogy was about to premiere in 2015, I was still in prison, miserably unaware of its existence. My wife and mom hadn’t told me about “The Force Awakens.” They didn’t want me to miss freedom more than I already did.

But then there was a disturbance in the Force.

Iran’s television at that time broadcast all of President Barack Obama’s speeches live. It was December 2015, and the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was about to go into effect.

That’s how I saw Obama’s year-end news conference, in which he recounted the highs and lows of the previous 12 months. I was hoping he would be asked a question about me and other Americans held hostage in Iran.

No such luck. Obama abruptly ended his Q&A by saying: “Okay everybody, I gotta get to Star Wars.”

It was a great reminder that Star Wars doesn’t belong to just me and it never had.

All of that is in the past now. And so, for me, is Star Wars.

