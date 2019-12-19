First, acknowledge, even when not asked, the momentous step the House took and the political courage of freshmen Democrats. Remind the public that one party is mature and serious about its constitutional obligations; the other is not responsible enough to be trusted with anything, let alone a chamber of Congress or the presidency. Instead of focusing solely on policy differences among them, the candidates should take the opportunity to highlight the moral gap between all of them and the Republicans. Remind the viewers most especially of Trump’s obnoxious, cruel bullying of women such as Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and his contempt for the most powerful woman in the country, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Second, the flip side of the first admonition is to avoid questioning the character of other Democrats on the stage. Let voters decide whether working for McKinsey or taking chemical and real estate companies on as legal clients is a mortal sin. Debate the merits of opponents’ policy positions (e.g. “Medicare-for-all is too expensive and unpopular”) instead of the motives (e.g. “My opponent is doing Big Pharma’s dirty work”). Former vice president Joe Biden is holding his place at the top of every national poll in part because he is a decent man and comfortable in his own skin. Others should strive to demonstrate their own decency and candor, not display viciousness or attempt to caricature one another.

Third, come in with a plan to clean up the toxic ethical waste dump Trump will leave behind. That means a willingness to impose restraints on the powers of the presidency and a thorough scrubbing of the Justice Department. The agency badly needs higher standards of professional ethics, an inspector general empowered to investigate the attorney general (as is every other IG who can investigate the head of his or her department) and new ground rules to separate White House political appointees from specific prosecutorial and regulatory cases. No Democrat should guarantee prosecution of Trump. Perhaps a special prosecutor who could make recommendations about any prosecutions stemming from the many Trump scandals would be advisable.

Fourth, be ready to demonstrate that unlike Trump, Democrats know why it is wrong to betray an ally and aid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s violent campaign against Ukraine. Tell the voters that democracies, not dictatorships, are our friends, and rebuke Trump for sidling up to Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkey’s strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan and North Korea’s vicious dictator. Instead of vowing to cut defense, promise to spend only what is needed and to guard the taxpayers’ dollars against grasping lobbyists and defense contractors’ greed. Show determination to make the troops proud, enforce the code of military justice, uphold the nonpolitical role of the military and send forces into battle only after serious deliberation and full consultation with Congress.

Democratic presidential candidates should suppress the urge to duke it out and bloody up the opposition. Instead, they need to recognize they benefit from a changed tone and political landscape in which Democrats have generally played the role of adults and Republicans have shown their true selves. Instead of reverting to the usual food-fight, they would all do well to channel the dignity, grace and intelligence we witnessed Wednesday night from House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).

