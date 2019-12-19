What’s going to happen, however, is that a handful of uninspiring parliamentarians who served in the cabinet of the last Conservative administration will awkwardly jockey to obtain a position they view as a mostly managerial office. Their fight will be animated by the sort of petty personal resentments and obscure grudges you’d expect from a competition between co-workers. The victor will be selected by a small and arbitrary pool of voters representing nothing particularly indicative. Despite high hopes in some corners for a process yielding “big, bold visionary stuff,” it seems likely the race will produce nothing of the sort.

It’s a stretch to believe the entirety of Canada’s conservative talent can be found in the half-dozen or so former ministers likely to emerge as the top candidates for the party leadership, including Peter MacKay, Rona Ambrose, Michelle Rempel, Erin O’Toole, Pierre Poilievre and Michael Chong. An even greater stretch is to expect this gang of career partisans, known primarily for their defensive loyalty to their party and its leaders, to abruptly infuse the Conservative brand with creative freshness. More likely they’ll simply run cautious campaigns that hew tightly to the advice of staffers, consultants, donors, pundits and other people Ottawa politicians spend a lot of time listening to. The current consensus favors moving aggressively leftward on social issues, which one imagines they’ll all proceed to do in strikingly similar ways. There won’t be a lot of space at this year’s Toronto Pride parade.

How did the Conservative leadership pool get this shallow and predictable? The destructive role played by a fetish for French-English bilingualism can’t be understated.

Though not technically mandatory, the convention that any leader of a Canadian political party must be “fluently bilingual” is now heretical to question. Former Premier Brad Wall of Saskatchewan, for instance, a competent, popular conservative politician who would be considered a logical would-be prime minister in any genuinely meritocratic democracy, is said to have taken himself out of the running following the realization that it would be impossible to pick up French at his age.

For the past 50 years, Canada’s rate of French-English bilingualism has failed to climb out of the teens, with the current underwhelming rate of 17.9 percent — a 5.7 percent improvement since 1961 — nevertheless celebrated as the “highest proportion ever.” The vast majority of bilinguals live in Quebec — the province where conservatism has the least traction. To adhere to bilingualist dogma, the Conservative Party can thus either appoint a Quebecer as leader, who is likely to be both unpopular in his own province and to the left of the party’s mainstream (such as Quebec’s defeated Liberal premier, Jean Charest) or try to find a viable Conservative leader within the tiny community of non-Quebecer English Canadians who know French for some idiosyncratic reason. This usually entails turning to people who have spent much of their adult lives working in the bilingual bubble of Canada’s capital.

Speaking fluent French correlates with no useful skill one might expect a prime minister to have. Contrary to conventional mythology, it doesn’t even correlate with improved electability in vote-rich Quebec. No right-of-center Canadian political party has won more than a dozen seats in Quebec in 30 years, despite an abundance of French-speaking party leaders. At best, insisting on a “fluently bilingual” party head merely imposes an extraordinary handicap on the Conservatives’ ability to broaden their leadership bench beyond a small clique of federal politicians who have successfully contorted to Ottawa’s weird expectations.

From there, yet more distortions abound. The next Conservative leader will be elected by around 100,000 fee-paying party members, a small and unrepresentative electorate that’s only further warped through candidates’ cynical solicitation of so-called “insta-members” — friends, family members or community members with wafer-thin attachment to the party. Their votes will in turn be filtered through the party’s excessively egalitarian “points” system, which gives a candidate’s popular vote in every parliamentary riding equal impact, regardless of how many votes it represents. It is a process that grants unjustified power to “rotten boroughs,” mostly in Quebec.

Canada sits alone among major Western democracies in just how many illiberal structural barriers it has erected to ensure its political leadership conforms to certain ideological expectations. This, more than any imagined virtue of Canadian psychology, is the reason Canada does not seem to be adopting the trend of populist conservatism that has become the defining theme of politics in Britain and the United States, the two nations it otherwise most resembles.

This fall saw Scheer — a perfectly bilingual, calculatedly cautious Ottawa politician — fail to unseat Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his bid for reelection. Scheer is now gone but, barring some sort of dramatic shake-up of a party system designed to ensure status quo continuity, the smart money is on more of the same.

