* Robert Costa reports on Trump’s new best friend:
Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who emerged in recent weeks as an anti-impeachment Democrat, switched parties Thursday to join the GOP, one day after he opposed both articles of impeachment against President Trump — and following weeks of courting by the president, allies of the president and administration officials.“Very big announcement . . . Jeff will be joining the Republican Party,” Trump said Thursday, with Van Drew by his side in the Oval Office. [...]“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew said Thursday at the White House. “This is who I am,” adding that Trump has his “undying support.”
He got elected a year ago, and he’s suddenly realizing how devoted he is to Donald Trump.
Facial-recognition systems misidentified people of color more often than white people, a landmark federal study released Thursday shows, casting new doubts on a rapidly expanding investigative technique widely used by law enforcement across the United States.Asian and African American people were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than white men, depending on the particular algorithm and type of search. The study, which found a wide range of accuracy and performance between different developers’ systems, also showed that American Indians had the highest false-positive rate of all ethnicities.The faces of African American women were falsely identified more often in the kinds of searches used by police investigators, potentially increasing their chances of being falsely accused or arrested for a crime.
Ya think?
* Kurt Bardella makes the case that Nancy Pelosi shouldn’t let go of those articles of impeachment until Mitch McConnell allows senior administration officials to testify.
* Simon Rosenberg explains why the shoes still to drop in the Ukraine scandal mean acquitting Trump won’t be as easy for Senate Republicans as we assume.
* David Rothkopf has a great Twitter thread explaining the political factors that allowed the rich to get such a stranglehold on our economy.
* Campaign finance law expert Rick Hasen explains what Citizens United has done to our world, and not in a good way, as only he can.
* Nicholas Bagley explains the ins and outs of that new court ruling in the ludicrous lawsuit that may still destroy the Affordable Care Act.
* Matt Baretto explains why primary polls are underrepresenting voters of color, and then they become part of the reason candidates of color are excluded from the debates.
* And Tory Newmyer reports that conservative economists are shocked that Republicans’ ludicrous predictions about the Trump tax cuts didn’t come true.