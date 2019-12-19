Almost from the moment he took office, President Trump seized on a theory that troubled his senior aides: Ukraine, he told them on many occasions, had tried to stop him from winning the White House.
After meeting privately in July 2017 with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Trump grew more insistent that Ukraine worked to defeat him, according to multiple former officials familiar with his assertions.
The president’s intense resistance to the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia systematically interfered in the 2016 campaign — and the blame he cast instead on a rival country — led many of his advisers to think that Putin himself helped spur the idea of Ukraine’s culpability, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.
One former senior White House official said Trump even stated so explicitly at one point, saying he knew Ukraine was the real culprit because “Putin told me.”

It’s worth recalling that intelligence officials already privately warned Senate Republicans that the 2016 Ukraine conspiracy nonsense has been a mainstay of Russian propaganda for years, yet they continue to push it. -- gs

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who emerged in recent weeks as an anti-impeachment Democrat, switched parties Thursday to join the GOP, one day after he opposed both articles of impeachment against President Trump — and following weeks of courting by the president, allies of the president and administration officials.
“Very big announcement . . . Jeff will be joining the Republican Party,” Trump said Thursday, with Van Drew by his side in the Oval Office. [...]
“I believe that this is just a better fit for me,” Van Drew said Thursday at the White House. “This is who I am,” adding that Trump has his “undying support.”

Facial-recognition systems misidentified people of color more often than white people, a landmark federal study released Thursday shows, casting new doubts on a rapidly expanding investigative technique widely used by law enforcement across the United States.
Asian and African American people were up to 100 times more likely to be misidentified than white men, depending on the particular algorithm and type of search. The study, which found a wide range of accuracy and performance between different developers’ systems, also showed that American Indians had the highest false-positive rate of all ethnicities.
The faces of African American women were falsely identified more often in the kinds of searches used by police investigators, potentially increasing their chances of being falsely accused or arrested for a crime.

