Unless you’re Trump, because that’s exactly what he’s going to do. In fact, impeachment not only won’t constrain him from trying to get foreign help for his reelection, it will make him more likely to do it.

I’ll explain why in a moment, but first let’s take note of how one of Trump’s most stalwart allies reacted to Wednesday’s news:

“It’s unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons,” said [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who spoke for four hours and 20 minutes to a crowd of 1,895 journalists. “This is simply a continuation of the political infighting where one party that lost an election, the Democratic Party, is trying to achieve results using other methods and means.”

At a difficult moment for Trump, this must have been a ray of light to warm his soul. And it’s a reminder that Putin almost certainly sees a second Trump term as in his own interests, both because it could produce policy outcomes favorable to the Kremlin and because on a daily basis Trump contributes to one of Putin’s key long-term projects: the discrediting of western liberal democracy.

So although we don’t know precisely what form the Russian effort to help Trump win reelection will take, we can be sure that it’s on its way, and that Trump will welcome it wholeheartedly.

We know that for several reasons. First, before the Ukraine scandal broke, Trump was quite candid about his willingness to accept dirt on an opponent from a foreign government. “It’s not an interference, they have information — I think I’d take it,” he told ABC News in June.

But since then he got caught trying to pry just that kind of information from Ukraine (or get them to fabricate it). Aren’t things different now?

Not at all. Don’t forget that Trump is still emphatic that there was absolutely nothing wrong with demanding that Ukraine investigate Joe Biden; doing so was, in his words, “perfect.” Right after he authorized the release of a transcript proving he did just that, when asked what he wanted from Ukraine, he responded, “It’s a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens.”

He is utterly unrepentant, a feeling that is only reinforced by the fact that it’s almost impossible to get any Republican to say that asking for election help from a foreign government is wrong.

The next reason why he is now more likely to look abroad for campaign help is that he is so petty and juvenile. Having all the powers of the presidency has made Trump even more driven by grievance and revenge than he was as a private citizen. Democrats are doing what no one has ever done: impose accountability on him. And it’s driving him crazy.

The most fundamental fact of Trump’s life is that he does what he wants and nobody can tell him what he can and can’t do. In his mind, becoming president has only expanded his immunity from constraint.

As Trump himself has put it: “I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president."

Some have suggested that when he gets acquitted, he’ll feel emboldened to commit more misdeeds. While that makes some intuitive sense, I think it misreads the motivations at work. It’s not that he will at that point be convinced he’s free to act as he pleases, since he always thought that. He’ll do it to show them and himself how free he has always been. It’ll be a combination of narcissism and spite. You think you Democrats are going to stop me? I’ll show you.

So: help from Russia? Of course, that’s a given. North Korea? Why not? China? They can lend a hand. If you want to hack Democratic systems, or wage a disinformation campaign on Trump’s behalf, or meddle in some other way we haven’t even considered yet, Trump is waiting for your assistance. Come one, come all.

Can he be stopped? We can hope that Democrats are being extra-vigilant about protecting their systems, though we know vulnerabilities remain. The same is true of local and state election authorities. But the real constraint will come in two forms. The first is the vigilance of the press in discovering and revealing what’s happening. That will require us to treat it not as just one more weird story, but as a crime in progress and a genuine crisis.

The second constraint will come from the foreign countries themselves. Putin is obviously eager to assist Trump, but other governments, having seen the Ukraine scandal blow up, may decide it’s not worth getting sucked into a controversy over an American election.

And here’s where the Democratic presidential candidates have a role to play. If I were one of them, I’d give a speech in which I said the following:

I have a message to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and any other foreign leader even considering getting involved in our election next year. When Donald Trump calls you up and says, “I need a favor though,” you had better say no. Because if you try to interfere in our election on his behalf, mark my words, when I am president you will pay a terrible price. Once Trump is gone, America will no longer tolerate foreign assaults on the integrity of our elections. And we will not forget.

That might at least give them a moment of pause. But of course, there are no guarantees; countries hostile to America may still see a benefit in using whatever tools they have to help Trump get reelected. It’s what he’s counting on, and what he believes he’s entitled to. Now more than ever.

