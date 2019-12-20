So let’s hope the candidates refrain from any hint of a suggestion that the impeachment debate is a “distraction” from the “real” challenges that face the country.

Case in point: Andrew Yang, whose treatment of this at Thursday’s debate is an example of what falling into this pitfall looks like. The candidates were asked how to talk to the public about impeachment, and here’s part of Yang’s answer:

What we have to do is we have to stop being obsessed over impeachment, which, unfortunately, strikes many Americans like a ball game where you know what the score is going to be, and actually start digging in and solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place. We have to take every opportunity to present a new positive vision for the country, a new way forward to help beat him in 2020 because, make no mistake, he’ll be there at the ballot box for us to defeat.

Some of the others answered by changing the subject to their stump speech, but only Yang answered in this manner. And there are numerous problems with it.

First, the suggestion that Democrats are “obsessed” with impeachment trivializes the extraordinary gravity of Trump’s wrongdoing and minimizes the seriousness of purpose with which House Democrats have responded to it.

This answer also trivializes the potential consequences of the acts for which Trump has been impeached -- his effort to extort a foreign power into helping him rig the next election, and his obstruction of Congress’ efforts to get to the bottom of it -- since impeachment is a necessary remedy in part because of those consequences.

Trump’s misconduct, and his absolute refusal to admit to any wrongdoing, indicates a clear willingness to keep manipulating the levers of government and subverting our national interest towards the goal of cheating his way through 2020 and corrupting our free and fair elections in the process. Trump merited impeachment in part because he will continue corrupting our political system on his own behalf.

No Democrat should treat this as an “obsession.” It’s the appropriate response to a civic emergency. You cannot denigrate the motive behind this response without also minimizing that emergency.

Second, as Yang’s answer shows, there will be a strong temptation to treat the Senate trial’s outcome as a given, and to avoid talking about it as a result. It’s true that acquittal appears all but certain, but Democrats can’t sidestep the need to communicate the meaning of this to the American people.

They must explain to voters that the Senate GOP, in actively trying to game Trump’s trial to produce minimal revelations, is also subverting our national interest to their party’s own political interests. And they must explain that the Senate GOP is endangering our elections (including making them vulnerable to more foreign interference by failing to hold Trump accountable for soliciting it himself) in a highly corrupt manner.

This corruption is not occurring in some alternate universe sealed off from the Senate GOP that the next Democratic president will face. That will be the same Senate GOP -- one that’s every bit as committed to the destructive and anti-democratic bad-faith process manipulation that Trump’s defenders against impeachment are now displaying.

Similarly, Yang’s answer also shows there will be a strong temptation to treat impeachment as entirely detached from the task of presenting a “new positive vision for the future,” as he puts it.

Of course Democrats must present such a vision, and they are. But part of this also includes offering a vision of a future executive branch that is free of the serial self-dealing and corruption that Trump infected it with.

Watergate led to a period of civic reform and renewal designed to restore Americans’ faith in government. Similarly, Democrats must explain that holding Trump accountable for corrupting our institutions in service of his own naked personal ends is a matter of fundamental importance going forward. Reaffirming faith in the oath of office -- in the idea that public officials pledge to operate in good faith and in the national interest for a reason -- goes hand in hand with future reforms designed to get government to work affirmatively in the people’s interests again.

There will be a strong pull towards treating impeachment as being at odds with problem-solving and offering a positive future vision. But they are intertwined with one another, and obscuring that risks misleading people about the true nature of the task at hand.

