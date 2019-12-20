Özil is Muslim, as are most Uighurs. He also called out fellow Muslims for their silence, asking, “Don’t they know that giving consent for persecution is persecution itself?”

China’s foreign ministry was swift to stick a boot into Özil, saying he had been “blinded by fake news and influenced by untruthful remarks.” In short order, the Chinese technology company NetEase erased Özil from its popular Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 video game.

Arsenal responded, predictably, by going into full Houston Rockets mode, protecting its commercial interests before its personnel. “The content published is Özil’s personal opinion. As a football club, Arsenal has always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics,” the team said in a statement on Chinese social media. The Rockets, Houston’s National Basketball Association franchise, had been similarly craven in October after general manager Daryl Morey angered Beijing by voicing online his support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Like other Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Chelsea, Arsenal has ceased to be a mere football club. These teams are now global brands that seek universal popularity with minimal friction. Arsenal has commercial interests in China, including restaurants, and regularly tours Asia during the off-season to connect with supporters and collect not insignificant amounts of cash. Like the NBA, the Premiership earns hundreds of millions of dollars in television rights fees from China’s television networks.

But, like the Rockets and the NBA, Arsenal is likely to find that in the hyperlinked sports ecosystem, no team, player, owner or sponsor can isolate itself from political or human issues.

For instance, Arsenal plays in Emirates Stadium, as in Emirates Airlines, its primary sponsor. Emirates is owned by the government of Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates — a place where government critics face arrest, women have limited rights and migrant workers are abused, according to Human Rights Watch. On Arsenal’s jersey, a sleeve is adorned with an advertising patch: “Visit Rwanda.” Go have a look at the country’s mountain gorillas, but remember that President Paul Kagame has been called out by Amnesty International and other observers for human-rights abuses.

Today, in Europe’s backward nativist drift, the ethnic, religious and historical conflicts that are never far from the playing field have resurfaced and have been amped to a seething point by social media. As the Özil saga was unfolding, black players in Italy’s top soccer league were being targeted by racist chants from hardcore fans known as ultras. Teams can’t ignore this behavior, though the ugliness of these episodes was compounded by the league’s staggeringly inept response, which included posting paintings of monkeys at stadiums in an attempt to confront racism.

As a third-generation Turkish-German, Özil is no stranger to this swirl of hate. He won a World Cup as a member of the German national team in 2014 but quit the team in 2018 “with a heavy heart,” saying he had been subjected to racist abuse following Germany’s disappointing performance.

Yet this is the same Özil who is close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who earlier this year served as best man at Özil’s wedding. A Turkish professional athlete no doubt unwelcome at that wedding: Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, a Turk who has decried Erdogan’s repressive government and has been targeted by the Erdogan government for arrest for treason. Kanter’s Turkish passport has been revoked and he is afraid to travel in Europe for fear of being apprehended. Özil hasn’t posted any words of support for his fellow athlete. Complicated world, isn’t it?

The big news out of Arsenal on Friday was the appointment of a new coach, Mikel Arteta. His first job is to restore Arsenal to glory rather than restore a good relationship with China. But it would be naive of Arteta to assume that the Özil issue will simply go away. Even though the Rockets’ GM Morey deleted his post about the Hong Kong protesters, Houston’s games are still apparently banned on Chinese television. Arsenal fans in China shouldn’t expect to see the Gunners on TV while Özil still wears the red and white.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver at least drew a red line of sorts, supporting the right of players and executives to express their opinions. Now, it’s the Premiership’s turn to deal with a nation that uses economic threats to censor athletes who displease it. Özil will be followed by other players with other causes. Arsenal doesn’t have to agree with anything that any one of them says. But the Gunners, and professional sports, are playing another losing game if they continue to bow before Beijing.

