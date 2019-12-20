Another provision ensures that many of those jobs will come to the United States. That provision requires 40 to 45 percent of all automobile content be produced by workers making at least $16 an hour. This reduces Mexico’s main competitive advantage with U.S.-based plants, and over time should encourage auto and auto-parts manufacturers to invest in U.S. plants. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office estimates the USMCA will add at least 76,000 additional jobs in the automobile sector within five years. It’s hard to understate how important this will be to American workers.

The USMCA is also a temporary deal, which allows future administrations to insist on further changes to ensure U.S. interests are being respected. The entire deal expires in 16 years, and every six years the trade ministers from each country must meet and review the trade agreement’s operations. This constant renegotiation ensures that no country unduly benefits in a way that undermines the overall interests of the other partners.

Free-trade fundamentalists will be unhappy with the USMCA. Indeed, Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) has already said he will oppose it because it seeks to manage trade in certain directions. But that is exactly why the agreement is good and necessary. Prior trade agreements essentially cut out American workers in labor-intensive industries to give free rein for capital and corporation managers to bargain with low-cost foreign labor. This has boosted aggregate global growth but created massive political instability in the United States because of the large number of people and communities whose live have been upended. Ending that social and political instability is the USMCA’s real goal, and conservatives should heartily endorse it.

This dispute is at the heart of the ongoing debate over economic policy within the conservative movement and the Republican Party. On the one side, we have free-market fundamentalists who at heart view America solely as a collection of individual consumers. Their essentially Benthamite view is that economic policy should seek to provide the greatest aggregate benefit for the greatest aggregate number of people. The flip side of this superficially appealing argument is that we should be largely dismissive of the effects that policies might have on people as producers, parents and members of communities. If helping college-educated suburbanites buy cheaper toys for their kids means less-educated workers in small factory towns see their jobs disappear and their communities fall into decay, so be it.

Traditional conservatives have a different view. Conservatism has always valued social harmony as a legitimate political goal. It also values people for more than their role as consumers and often seeks to protect their ability to pursue those other roles. The USMCA places those conservative values at the heart of U.S. trade policy. As a result, it may increase the price Americans pay for cars and try to steer certain types of jobs to America’s shores. But those efforts are designed to rejuvenate communities that have been devastated and restore hope for people who have lost faith in the American Dream.

The USMCA is thus a landmark trade agreement, and one that sets this nation toward a new social compact with its citizens. Its quick, bipartisan ratification could be the start of a process to begin to bring the United States back together. After the bitterness of the past week, that alone would be a goal well worth fighting for.

