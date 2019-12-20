* Nancy Pelosi has officially invited the president to deliver the next State of the Union address on February 4th, the day after the Iowa caucuses.
* Michelle Goldberg considers Republicans’ fetishization of the 63 million people who voted for Trump, as though they are the only true Americans.
* Jim Camden and Chad Sokol report on the Washington state legislator who is being accused of domestic terrorism.
* Trump goon Corey Lewandowski says he’s probably going to run for Senate in New Hampshire.
* Jake Maher reports that “opportunity zones” meant to help the poor are, surprise surprise, mostly helping the rich.
* Scott Bixby explores the history of Pete Buttigieg’s wine cave, which has hosted many Democratic politicians.
* Igor Bobic reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom is standing up in support of all fancy wine caves.
* And Molly Roberts explains why you love Baby Yoda.