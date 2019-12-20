Publicly, President Donald Trump has deferred to a Senate Republican plan to hold an impeachment trial with as few surprises — and witnesses — as possible.

But privately, Trump is still harboring a desire to create a flashy, testimony-filled trial, fueled by a belief that such an approach would vindicate him and embarrass Democrats, according to six people familiar with the situation, including three who have spoken with the president.

Even though it seems unlikely that Trump will get his way, the president is still hearing from outside allies who are urging him to push for long-shot witnesses like Joe Biden’s son Hunter, impeachment leader Rep. Adam Schiff, even the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment probe.

Trump leaves Friday for a two-week stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, where he’s expected to talk regularly — both in person and on the phone — with supporters and friends who back a more expansive Senate trial, the people familiar with the situation said.