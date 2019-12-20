Publicly, President Donald Trump has deferred to a Senate Republican plan to hold an impeachment trial with as few surprises — and witnesses — as possible.
But privately, Trump is still harboring a desire to create a flashy, testimony-filled trial, fueled by a belief that such an approach would vindicate him and embarrass Democrats, according to six people familiar with the situation, including three who have spoken with the president.
Even though it seems unlikely that Trump will get his way, the president is still hearing from outside allies who are urging him to push for long-shot witnesses like Joe Biden’s son Hunter, impeachment leader Rep. Adam Schiff, even the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment probe.
Trump leaves Friday for a two-week stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, where he’s expected to talk regularly — both in person and on the phone — with supporters and friends who back a more expansive Senate trial, the people familiar with the situation said.

I’m sure he’ll spend the next two weeks in quiet contemplation, not rage-tweeting or anything.

Deforestation and other fast-moving changes in the Amazon threaten to turn parts of the rainforest into savanna, devastate wildlife and release billions of tons carbon into the atmosphere, two renowned experts warned Friday.
“The precious Amazon is teetering on the edge of functional destruction and, with it, so are we,” Thomas Lovejoy of George Mason University and Carlos Nobre of the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, both of whom have studied the world’s largest rainforest for decades, wrote in an editorial in the journal Science Advances. “Today, we stand exactly in a moment of destiny: The tipping point is here, it is now.”
Combined with recent news that the Arctic permafrost may be beginning to fill the atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and that Greenland’s ice sheet is melting at an accelerating pace, it’s the latest hint that important parts of the climate system may be moving toward irreversible changes at a pace that defies earlier predictions.

On the other hand, when our planet is a rotting husk it will be less appealing to aliens coming to colonize us so they can steal our resources.

* Nancy Pelosi has officially invited the president to deliver the next State of the Union address on February 4th, the day after the Iowa caucuses.

* And Molly Roberts explains why you love Baby Yoda.